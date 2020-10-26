Technology News
FAU-G Set to Release in November as an Indian Alternative to PUBG

FAU-G was originally planned to debut later this month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 October 2020 16:34 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ NCore Games

FAU-G’s first level will be based on the Galwan Valley skirmishes between India and China

Highlights
  • FAU-G release month has been announced by NCore Games
  • The action game was announced early last month
  • FAU-G teaser was released by Akshay Kumar on Sunday

FAU-G, marketed as an Indian alternative to PUBG, is set to release in November, game publisher NCore Games announced in a tweet. The Bengaluru-based publisher announced FAU-G early last month — following the ban of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. FAU-G, also known as Fearless and United Guards, is designed to tap into the country's patriotism and anti-China sentiment. The first level of the game will be based on the Galwan Valley skirmishes between India and China.

Without providing any platform-specific details and a particular release date, NCore Games tweeted that FAU-G will launch in November. The game was originally planned to debut later this month.

 

The tweet posted by NCore Games also includes the first teaser that was released by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday. The one-minute teaser gave us a glimpse into FAU-G's first level and highlighted the brawler mechanics being used by characters to fight with enemies.

FAU-G was announced just a couple of days after the government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. NCore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal, however, said that the game was in plans for some months. It plans to reach the 20 crore-users mark within a year.

Kumar and Gondal are both promoting FAU-G on their social media accounts since its announcement last month. However, we're yet to see whether the game would actually be able to garner a mass following in the country — especially among professional gamers and enthusiasts who earlier used to play PUBG Mobile.

NCore Games has also promised to donate 20 percent of the net revenues garnered from FAU-G to the government's fund-raising initiative, Bharat Ke Veer.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

