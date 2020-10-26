FAU-G Set to Release in November as an Indian Alternative to PUBG

FAU-G, marketed as an Indian alternative to PUBG, is set to release in November, game publisher NCore Games announced in a tweet. The Bengaluru-based publisher announced FAU-G early last month — following the ban of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. FAU-G, also known as Fearless and United Guards, is designed to tap into the country's patriotism and anti-China sentiment. The first level of the game will be based on the Galwan Valley skirmishes between India and China.

Without providing any platform-specific details and a particular release date, NCore Games tweeted that FAU-G will launch in November. The game was originally planned to debut later this month.

Good always triumphs over evil,

the light will always conquer the darkness.

May victory bless Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G.

Launching in November 2020!



The tweet posted by NCore Games also includes the first teaser that was released by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday. The one-minute teaser gave us a glimpse into FAU-G's first level and highlighted the brawler mechanics being used by characters to fight with enemies.

FAU-G was announced just a couple of days after the government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. NCore Games co-founder Vishal Gondal, however, said that the game was in plans for some months. It plans to reach the 20 crore-users mark within a year.

Kumar and Gondal are both promoting FAU-G on their social media accounts since its announcement last month. However, we're yet to see whether the game would actually be able to garner a mass following in the country — especially among professional gamers and enthusiasts who earlier used to play PUBG Mobile.

NCore Games has also promised to donate 20 percent of the net revenues garnered from FAU-G to the government's fund-raising initiative, Bharat Ke Veer.

