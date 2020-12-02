Technology News
  • FAU G Pre Registrations on Google Play Cross 1 Million in 3 Days, Announces Developer

FAU-G Pre-Registrations on Google Play Cross 1 Million in 3 Days, Announces Developer

FAU-G, dubbed as a PUBG Mobile India competitor, began pre-registrations on November 30.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 2 December 2020 20:08 IST
FAU-G launch has been delayed twice; a new launch date has not been announced yet

FAU-G mobile game has crossed 1 million pre-registrations in just three days of appearing on the Google Play store, its developer has announced. FAU-G was first expected to arrive in October, but the launch was then delayed to November. The mobile shooter game finally appeared on the Google Play store on November 30 but only for pre-registrations. A final launch date has not been revealed yet. FAU-G, short for Fearless and United Guards, is touted to take on PUBG Mobile India — a slightly tailored version of the global variant of PUBG — which is also expected to launch soon.

nCore Games, the Bengaluru-based developers of FAU-G, made the announcement about the game's pre-registration numbers on Twitter. The pre-registrations of the game began on the Google Play store three days ago for Android devices, and its conspicuous absence from Apple's App Store for iOS devices could mean that the developers are sticking to an Android-only game for now. Users who have pre-registered will receive a push notification letting them know the game is available for download. Eligible devices will have the game automatically downloaded and installed.

The Google Play store listing of FAU-G does not give away any details about its expected launch, the download size, or the list of compatible devices, though sources suggest it will take place this month. It does, however, include a description that gives a fair idea about its storyline and gameplay.

The game is being developed in association with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has been promoting the game since its teaser launch in October. The teaser hinted that the game could have a level that emulates the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). But the description now suggests that the storyline of FAU-G could be completely centred around Indian soldiers “high up on the peaks of India's northern border”. The characters will be called FAU-G commandos, an elite group of Indian soldiers patrolling the dangerous territory.

While PUBG Corporation had been hoping to dial down the India-China tensions in order to secure the necessary approvals for an India comeback, FAU-G has been building on the anti-China sentiment right from its first teaser. The game was announced just two days after PUBG was banned in India on September 4. But more than an Indian PUBG alternative, FAU-G is being heavily promoted as a patriotic game that highlights the contribution of the armed forces.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

