Technology News
loading

FAU-G, Made-in-India Shooter, Goes Live on Google Play

FAU-G pre-registration has now gone live on the Google Play store.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 30 November 2020 17:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
FAU-G, Made-in-India Shooter, Goes Live on Google Play

The storyline of FAU-G will be centred around an elite group of soldiers guarding India's Northern border

Highlights
  • FAU-G was first teased in October following PUBG ban
  • The teaser emulated the India-China Galwan Valley clashes
  • It is developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games

FAU-G mobile game has finally arrived on the Google Play store. The game has still not launched yet, but after multiple delays and changing launch dates, it has now been put up on the Google Play store for pre-registration. It seems like the developers are restricting themselves to Android, for now, to launch the new mobile game, as pre-registrations have not appeared on Apple's App store yet. The listing also details the storyline a bit more than its teaser had revealed. FAU-G, anticipated to take on PUBG Mobile India, was announced just two days after PUBG was banned along with 117 other Chinese apps in September. But more than an Indian alternative to PUBG, FAU-G is being heavily promoted as a patriotic game that highlights the contribution of the armed forces.

FAU-G, short for Fearless and United Guards, is now available on Google Play store for pre-registration. Users who have pre-registered will receive a push notification letting them know the game is available for download. Eligible devices will have the game automatically downloaded and installed. The size of the download and other details about the version have still not been revealed. But the listing gives a brief about the storyline and the gameplay.

As the teaser had revealed, the game was expected to have a level that emulates the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). But the description of the game now suggests that the whole gameplay will be centred around Indian soldiers “high up on the peaks of India's northern border”. The characters will be called FAU-G commandos, an elite group of Indian soldiers patrolling the dangerous territory.

FAU-G is being developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games in collaboration with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. The first teaser went live on October 25. The launch of the game was reportedly slated for the same month but hit a snag. The developers then announced a November release that put it on a collision course with the hugely anticipated PUBG Mobile India — a slightly tailored version of PUBG announced for the Indian market. Both games would end up facing delays for a number of reasons. And both have teased their games as coming soon.

In an unofficial indication of which game is more likely to be on top, the number of followers of PUBG Mobile India far exceeds that of FAU-G on Tap Tap, a popular mobile gaming community platform.

While PUBG Corporation had been hoping to dial down the India-China tensions in order to secure the necessary approvals for a comeback, FAU-G has been building on the anti-China sentiment right from its first teaser. The teaser appears to emulate the Galwan Valley skirmishes between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and led to an unknown number of Chinese casualties. It even appears to use brawler mechanics to portray the violent episode more realistically — the worst on the India-China border since 1967 — that become a flashpoint in the relations of the two neighbours.

FAU-G also aims to tap into the sentiment of “atma nirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India), a phrase popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. nCore Games has said that 20 percent of the net revenue generated from the game will be donated to Bharat Ke Veer, a trust set up by the government for the families of soldiers who are killed in the line of duty.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FAU G, FAU G mobile game, FAU-G game, PUBG Mobile India, nCore Games, FAU-G pre-registration
Veer Arjun Singh Veer Arjun Singh is Deputy Editor, News at Gadgets 360. He has written many in-depth features on technology, healthcare, hospitality, and education in the last seven years, besides reviewing latest gadgets across categories. He has also profiled CXOs, entrepreneurs, social workers, lawyers, chefs, and musicians. You can find him as @arjunwadia on Twitter or email him at arjuns@ndtv.com with tips, suggestions, and general observations. More
iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Demand Surpasses Expectations; New iPad Air Also Grabs Attention: Kuo
Micromax in 1b to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Flipkart, Company Site: Price, Specifications
FAU-G, Made-in-India Shooter, Goes Live on Google Play
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  2. From Tenet to Durgamati, What to Watch in December
  3. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  4. Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
  5. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live On Google Play
  6. Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With Noise Cancellation Launched
  7. Nokia 5.4 Launch, Alleged Specifications And Price Tipped
  8. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  9. Samsung Launches Level U2 Neckband Earbuds With 12mm Drivers
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Appears on HDR10+ Certification Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag, a Tile-Like Tracker to Help Find Lost Things, May Be in the Pipeline
  2. iPhone 12 Camera Lags Behind Samsung, Xiaomi, Other Android Flagships, iPhone 11 Pro Max: DxOMark
  3. Samsung Galaxy M02 India to Launch Soon, Suggested by a Support Page on Company’s Website
  4. FAU-G, Made-in-India Shooter, Goes Live on Google Play
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders Show Upcoming Phone in Five Colours
  6. Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitoring Could Have Saved a Student's Life: Report
  7. Mi Human Body Sensor 2 With Ability to Trigger Other Smart Home Devices Launched
  8. Apple Is Offering New Users a Five-Month Free Apple Music Subscription via Shazam
  9. MacBook Pro 16-Inch With 12-Core Apple M1X Processor Tipped
  10. Nokia Laptop Series Spotted in BIS Listings, May Debut in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com