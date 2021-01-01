Technology News
FarmVille, One of the Most Popular Games on Facebook, Shuts Down Tomorrow; Creator Shares Insight

FarmVille was launched on Facebook in June 2009 and reached one million daily active users within a week.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 January 2021 12:51 IST
Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus did not share why FarmVille is shutting down

FarmVille, one of the most popular games on Facebook, will be shut down on January 2 by publisher Zynga. The development was shared by Zynga chairman and co-founder Mark Pincus on Twitter. FarmVille has been playable on Facebook for 11 years and as per Pincus, it has played an important role in the evolution of gaming. While Pincus did not share the reason for shutting down the game, he did share some insights on the development and some of the things that went on behind the scenes with FarmVille.

Through a series of tweets, Mark Pincus of Zynga – the studio that developed and published FarmVille on Facebook in 2009 – shared the journey of how the game came to be. The game was made accessible to “busy adults” and it gave them a way to invest and express themselves as well as be creative. “People thought of FarmVille as a sort of Etch-a-Sketch,” Pincus shared. FarmVille was the first game that leveraged big data and almost everything was tested and optimised, he added. It was inspired by games like Happy Farm, FarmTown, and other such farming games that had huge number of daily active users back in 2008 and 2009.

 

 

Zynga then acquired MyMiniLife and directed its engineers towards a farm game, and the team came up with FarmVille. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg asked Pincus to send across all the content for the game to filter out what Facebook did not want to show. This led to FarmVille becoming the first major game to leverage the news feed as an extension of the core game, as per Pincus.

The game then launched on June 19, 2009, and reached one million daily active users by the end of the first week. “FarmVille sparked a new category of ‘invest-and-express' games, where players could invest time and express themselves to friends and family. Busy adults, especially women, saw that games could have a valuable place in their lives and offer you more than empty calories,” Pincus added.

 

 

Pincus, however, did not share why the team at Zynga decided to shut down the game after 11 years. As per the announcement, the game will not be accessible starting tomorrow, January 2, on Facebook.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: FarmVille, Facebook, Zynga, Mark Pincus
