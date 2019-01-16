NDTV Gadgets360.com

Far Cry New Dawn PC System Requirements Revealed

, 16 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Far Cry New Dawn PC System Requirements Revealed

Far Cry New Dawn PC system requirements for 720p, 1080p, and 4K revealed.

Announced at The Game Awards 2018, Far Cry New Dawn is a post-apocalyptic shooter set in the Far Cry universe after the events of Far Cry 5. The Far Cry New Dawn release date is February 15 on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Ubisoft has now revealed what the game's PC system requirements are, going as far as to recommend what you'd need to play the game at 30fps and 60fps in 4K resolution.The Far Cry New Dawn price is Rs. 2,499 on PS4 and Xbox One, and Rs. 2,249 on PC via Steam ($40 in the US).

"We are very proud of what our team achieved with the PC version of Far Cry New Dawn and cannot wait for PC players to discover the post-apocalyptic scenario we've created," said Raphael Parent, Tech Director at Ubisoft Montreal. "The bold art direction we have taken for this game is all about a colorful, hopeful, and inviting world, which we know will benefit a great deal from the power of current PC hardware. We hope that players will love the fresh new look of Far Cry New Dawn."

Far Cry New Dawn PC system requirements

Far Cry New Dawn minimum requirements

  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB) or better
  • Resolution: 720p
  • Video preset: Low
  • DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
  • Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
  • HDD: 30GB available space

Far Cry New Dawn recommended requirements

  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) or better
  • Resolution: 1080p
  • Video preset: High
  • DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
  • Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
  • HDD: 30GB available space

Far Cry New Dawn 4K 30fps requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or better
  • Resolution: 2160p
  • Video preset: High
  • DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
  • Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
  • HDD: 30GB available space

Far Cry New Dawn 4K 60fps requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB) or better
  • Resolution: 2160p
  • Video preset: Ultra
  • DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
  • Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
  • HDD: 30GB available space

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Far Cry New Dawn, Ubisoft, PC games, PC gaming
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
YouTube Spotted Testing New Video, Download Recommendations; Stories Expansion Test Also Seen
Microsoft Reportedly Set to Bring Windows-Based Foldable, Dual-Screen Devices
Pricee
Far Cry New Dawn PC System Requirements Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Lenovo Phab 2
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Aimed to Sell 1 Million Units in January, Says Xiaomi
  2. Honor 10 Lite With Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  3. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  4. Redmi Note 7 to Get Xiaomi Mi Mix 3's Super Night Scene Camera Mode
  5. Samsung to Launch India-First Smartphones to Counter Chinese Rivals
  6. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Map Leaked
  7. Redmi Note 7 With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Google Play to Start Evicting Apps Asking for Call Log, SMS Permission
  9. Xiaomi Mi Soundbar to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores
  10. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Smart Battery Case Launched by Apple
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.