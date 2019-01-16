Far Cry New Dawn PC System Requirements Revealed

Announced at The Game Awards 2018, Far Cry New Dawn is a post-apocalyptic shooter set in the Far Cry universe after the events of Far Cry 5. The Far Cry New Dawn release date is February 15 on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Ubisoft has now revealed what the game's PC system requirements are, going as far as to recommend what you'd need to play the game at 30fps and 60fps in 4K resolution.The Far Cry New Dawn price is Rs. 2,499 on PS4 and Xbox One, and Rs. 2,249 on PC via Steam ($40 in the US).

"We are very proud of what our team achieved with the PC version of Far Cry New Dawn and cannot wait for PC players to discover the post-apocalyptic scenario we've created," said Raphael Parent, Tech Director at Ubisoft Montreal. "The bold art direction we have taken for this game is all about a colorful, hopeful, and inviting world, which we know will benefit a great deal from the power of current PC hardware. We hope that players will love the fresh new look of Far Cry New Dawn."

Far Cry New Dawn PC system requirements

Far Cry New Dawn minimum requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB) or better

Resolution: 720p

Video preset: Low

DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HDD: 30GB available space

Far Cry New Dawn recommended requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) or better

Resolution: 1080p

Video preset: High

DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HDD: 30GB available space

Far Cry New Dawn 4K 30fps requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or better

Resolution: 2160p

Video preset: High

DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HDD: 30GB available space

Far Cry New Dawn 4K 60fps requirements

OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB) or better

Resolution: 2160p

Video preset: Ultra

DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HDD: 30GB available space

