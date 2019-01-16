Far Cry New Dawn PC System Requirements Revealed

Announced at The Game Awards 2018, Far Cry New Dawn is a post-apocalyptic shooter set in the Far Cry universe after the events of Far Cry 5. The Far Cry New Dawn release date is February 15 on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Ubisoft has now revealed what the game's PC system requirements are, going as far as to recommend what you'd need to play the game at 30fps and 60fps in 4K resolution.The Far Cry New Dawn price is Rs. 2,499 on PS4 and Xbox One, and Rs. 2,249 on PC via Steam ($40 in the US).
"We are very proud of what our team achieved with the PC version of Far Cry New Dawn and cannot wait for PC players to discover the post-apocalyptic scenario we've created," said Raphael Parent, Tech Director at Ubisoft Montreal. "The bold art direction we have taken for this game is all about a colorful, hopeful, and inviting world, which we know will benefit a great deal from the power of current PC hardware. We hope that players will love the fresh new look of Far Cry New Dawn."
Far Cry New Dawn PC system requirements
Far Cry New Dawn minimum requirements
- OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz
- RAM: 8GB
- Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB) or better
- Resolution: 720p
- Video preset: Low
- DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
- Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
- HDD: 30GB available space
Far Cry New Dawn recommended requirements
- OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz
- RAM: 8GB
- Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) or better
- Resolution: 1080p
- Video preset: High
- DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
- Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
- HDD: 30GB available space
Far Cry New Dawn 4K 30fps requirements
- OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or better
- Resolution: 2160p
- Video preset: High
- DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
- Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
- HDD: 30GB available space
Far Cry New Dawn 4K 60fps requirements
- OS: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB) or better
- Resolution: 2160p
- Video preset: Ultra
- DirectX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
- Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
- HDD: 30GB available space
