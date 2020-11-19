Far Cry 6 release date might have been leaked. Microsoft Store is displaying May 26, 2021, as the new launch date for the next Far Cry game, developed by Ubisoft Toronto who's also behind 2018's Far Cry 5 and the recent Watch Dogs: Legion. It's possible that this is accidental or a placeholder, but this wouldn't be the first time that Microsoft Store has given away the release date for an upcoming game. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Ubisoft for comment and we will update this report if we hear back.

Ubisoft Toronto has been working for four years on Far Cry 6, and the game was officially announced back in July at a Ubisoft Forward event with a February 2021 release date. But then in late October, on the day of Watch Dogs: Legion's launch, Ubisoft said that it was delaying Far Cry 6 owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that had impacted the game's production. If the new May 2021 release date is indeed correct, that would mean only a three-month delay on Far Cry 6.

Far Cry 6 Microsoft Store listing with new May 2021 release date leak

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Giancarlo Esposito lends his face and voice to Far Cry 6 as the dictator “El Presidente” Antón Castillo, who rules the fictional Caribbean island of Yara and is grooming his son and heir Diego (Anthony Gonzalez, from Pixar's Coco) as the future ruler. You play as guerilla fighter Dani Rojas — man or woman, up to you — who is part of a revolution to overthrow Castillo's regime. It's a parallel to the Cuban revolution, where Fidel Castro overthrew military dictator Fulgencio Batista.

Ubisoft Toronto studied the Cuban Revolution to develop Far Cry 6's story and look, with narrative director Navid Khavari spending a month in the Caribbean island, talking to real-life Cubans.

Far Cry 6 might release May 26, 2021, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Stadia, Luna, and PC via Ubisoft+, Ubisoft Store, and Epic Games Store. Available for pre-order, Far Cry 6 costs Rs. 3,999 on consoles, EUR 60 (about Rs. 5,280) on Ubisoft Store, and $44 (about Rs. 3,300) on Epic.

