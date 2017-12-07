Ubisoft Delays Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2

Open-world shooter Far Cry 5 has been delayed to March 27. The game was slated for a February 27 release date, but that is no longer the case. Publisher Ubisoft believes the delay will make for a better game.

"For Far Cry 5, the extra time will allow the team at Ubisoft Montreal to make some additional improvements that will bring the best, most ambitious Far Cry experience in line with the team’s original vision. We’re excited for fans to join the Resistance in Hope County, Montana against the Project at Eden’s Gate cult," a post from Ubisoft reads.

In addition to this, racing game The Crew 2 has shifted to the first half of the next fiscal year. It was earlier scheduled for a March 26 release date.

"Meanwhile, The Crew 2 development team at Ivory Tower will use the next several months to perform additional playtests, gather player feedback, and continue working towards delivering an ambitious open-world racing experience that meets the team’s and our players’ expectations," the company's post continues.

Considering the state Far Cry 5 was in when we checked it out at IGX 2017, this doesn't come as a surprise. In the case of The Crew 2, little has been seen of the game just yet. Given how the first title fared, we don't blame Ubisoft for taking its time to iron out any possible issues that could stand in the way of a smooth launch.

The reason for these delays seems to lie in ensuring Ubisoft's upcoming releases are of better quality if a note released to investors is to be believed, citing Assassin's Creed Origins as an example.

"This decision is in line with our strategic vision of developing even more engaging and higher quality experiences for gamers. Taking more time with Assassin's Creed Origins enabled our talented development team to fully express their creative vision. As expected, this had a very positive impact on the game's quality and largely participated to its commercial success. Taking a similar approach, we have decided to invest additional development time in three upcoming games," said Christine Burgess-Quémard, Ubisoft's Worldwide Studios Executive Director.