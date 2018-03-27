Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Far Cry 5 PC Steam Version Now Back on Sale in India, China, and Other Asian Countries Except Vietnam

 
, 27 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Far Cry 5 PC Steam Version Now Back on Sale in India, China, and Other Asian Countries Except Vietnam

Highlights

  • Far Cry 5 was removed from sale on Steam
  • It's now back with a price of Rs. 3,499
  • Ubisoft has not explained why it was removed from purchase

Earlier in the day Gadgets 360 reported that Ubisoft's hotly anticipated open-world shooter Far Cry 5 was pulled from sale on Steam. The buy button on the Far Cry 5 Steam page was missing for the better part of Far Cry 5's March 27 release date. This impacted PC gamers residing in India, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Far Cry 5 could still be bought from Ubisoft's own Uplay digital storefront. Now, Far Cry 5 is back on sale in the aforementioned countries. Though checking SteamDB suggests that Vietnam doesn't have the game on sale just yet. Far Cry 5 Steam PC price is Rs. 3,499.

Reasons for Far Cry 5's sudden removal from Steam after being available for pre-order in most of the above countries is yet to be known. That being said, Ubisoft has commented on its own forums stating it was aware of the issue and was looking to rectify it at the earliest.

 

"We are aware of an issue in countries in Asia and Oceania affecting customers' ability to purchase the game on Steam in the hours since launch. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Apologies to all who have been affected by this issue and thank you for your patience," a post from the company read. It's now been updated to state that the "issue is now resolved".

Since open-world hacking game Watch Dogs 2, Ubisoft had stopped selling PC games on disc in a host of countries including India. This was, as we’ve been given to understand, a part of Ubisoft’s international strategy and not restricted to India as EA’s move to eradicate discs for the nation a couple of years ago.

For what it’s worth we found Far Cry 5 to be a welcome twist on the franchise’s existing open-world formula. Hopefully its removal from Steam is temporary given how solid its performance is on PC.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Far Cry 5, Far Cry, Ubisoft, Steam, PC games, PC gaming
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Huawei P20, P20 Pro With FullView Displays, AI Camera Features Launched: Price, Specifications
Far Cry 5 PC Steam Version Now Back on Sale in India, China, and Other Asian Countries Except Vietnam
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Set to Expire on March 31, but No Clarity on What Happens Next
  2. Mi MIX 2S With Improved Cameras Is the New Xiaomi Flagship Smartphone
  3. Moto G6 Series Might Be Unveiled in April, Company Roadmap Tips
  4. Huawei P20 Pro With FullView Display, Leica Triple Camera Setup Launched
  5. Mi MIX 2S Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Moto Fest Offers Smartphone Discounts via Moto Hub, Flipkart, Amazon
  7. The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy Characters Join Captain Marvel Cast
  8. Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop With Windows 10, GeForce GTX 1060 Launched
  9. Huawei P20 With Triple Rear Cameras Set to Launch; Watch Live Stream Here
  10. Far Cry 5 Removed From Sale on Steam in India, China, and Other Countries
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.