Far Cry 5 Guns for Hire Missions Have a 'Gift for the Player': Ubisoft

 
01 December 2017
Far Cry 5 Guns for Hire Missions Have a 'Gift for the Player': Ubisoft

Highlights

  • Far Cry 5's Dan Hay teases what you can expect from Guns for Hire
  • Guns for Hire refers to your in-game allies
  • Far Cry 5 is out on February 27

Far Cry 5 is out on February 27. In the run up to this, Gadgets 360 spoke to Dan Hay, Executive Producer and Creative Director for Far Cry 5. Aside from tell us what the game’s inspirations are, he also dropped a hint on what to expect from Far Cry 5’s Guns for Hire feature.

Guns for Hire allows you to choose from AI-controlled allies to help you out on your quest to rid Montana of its doomsday cult, Eden’s Gate. They’re optional and aren’t necessary to complete the game, but going forward and accessing those missions results in something rather special, Hay teased. This surprise came up when discussing which Far Cry game is Hay’s favourite.

How Brexit and Subprime Mortgage Crisis Shaped Far Cry 5's World and Its Villain

“I don't think I can make a choice between the games, but there's a mission in Far Cry 5 that's my favourite mission. I can't tell you what it is, it's not imperative to the story, it's not something you have to do but it's a very charming moment that closes the loop of your involvement with guns for hire [your allies in Far Cry 5] and it's a really fun moment that's a gift to the player,” he explains. Mild spoilers follow:

“You get the experience the end of a story or the beginning of a new one from a family. I can't tell you anymore. There's a really charming moment and that is absolutely my new favourite mission.”

Considering that past games like Far Cry 4 would let you continue playing the after you’re done with the main story, we won’t be surprised to see this quest tie-in with this.

And if you're after more Far Cry 5 news, check out our detailed interview with Hay, touching upon Far Cry 5's influences, game design, and a whole lot more.

 



Further reading: Dan Hay, Far Cry 5, Far Cry 5 Guns for Hire, Guns for Hire, Ubisoft
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
