Far Cry 5 Gameplay, PC Specifications, DRM, and More

Far Cry 5 release date is March 27. In the run up to that, Ubisoft has released more details on this much anticipated open-world first-person shooter. Aside from the usual mix of stealth and action, certain missions involve a welcome amount of vehicular carnage. One of them has you tasked with returning a glorious big rig that’s in the possession of Eden’s Gate — the cultists you’re up against in the game. Dubbed as the Widowmaker, it has twin-mounted machine guns that made clearing out gas tankers and cultists with ease.
In addition to this, the Guns for Hire missions (which promise a special ending for seeing their arc play out) improve odds in any given battle by bolstering the resistance group in Hope Country against its zealots. This means allied forces armed with bows, machine guns, and shotguns make battles easier than they should be.
How Brexit and Subprime Mortgage Crisis Shaped Far Cry 5's World and Its Villain
Speaking of support, Far Cry 5 co-op allows friends to join your quest and help you out. Given the number of vehicles at your disposal and ways to play, executing take-downs or blowing up enemy encampments as a coordinated effort appears to add another dimension to the gameplay. Furthermore, you can recruit non-human allies like Boomer - a dog that specialises in recon and comes to your aid in disarming enemies.
The company also announced the PC specifications for the game. Interestingly, Far Cry 5 will support multi-GPU functionality such as SLI and crossfire for Nvidia and AMD cards respectively. Like recent Ubisoft titles, the game utilises Denuvo DRM. Despite a bevy of welcome features, how much traction the PC version will get remains to be seen considering that the prices of PC components is at an all time high.
Far Cry 5 PC specifications
Minimum configuration
Recommended PC specifications (60fps)
4K 30fps configuration
4K 60fps configuration
"PC has always been a key element of Far Cry's DNA, and this couldn't be truer with Far Cry 5," said Kirill Bragin, PC version producer on Far Cry 5. In order to help ensure PC players have the best experience possible, the Benchmark feature and video memory usage meter will help you analyze your system and calibrate the myriad visual options, including variant aspect ratio support, FOV adjustment, optional FPS locking, and resolution scaling.
But players won't need to dive into the calibration menus if they don't feel like it, said Bragin, because "the game will auto-detect the user's hardware and will set the matching quality preset and resolution."
Given the rising price of PC components, would you be playing Far Cry 5 on console or PC? Let us know in the comments.
