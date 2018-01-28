Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Far Cry 5 Gameplay, PC Specifications, DRM, and More

 
28 January 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Far Cry 5 Gameplay, PC Specifications, DRM, and More

Highlights

  • Far Cry 5 promises varied missions
  • Ubisoft has announced the game's PC specifications
  • It's out on March 27

Far Cry 5 release date is March 27. In the run up to that, Ubisoft has released more details on this much anticipated open-world first-person shooter. Aside from the usual mix of stealth and action, certain missions involve a welcome amount of vehicular carnage. One of them has you tasked with returning a glorious big rig that’s in the possession of Eden’s Gate — the cultists you’re up against in the game. Dubbed as the Widowmaker, it has twin-mounted machine guns that made clearing out gas tankers and cultists with ease.

In addition to this, the Guns for Hire missions (which promise a special ending for seeing their arc play out) improve odds in any given battle by bolstering the resistance group in Hope Country against its zealots. This means allied forces armed with bows, machine guns, and shotguns make battles easier than they should be.

 

How Brexit and Subprime Mortgage Crisis Shaped Far Cry 5's World and Its Villain

Speaking of support, Far Cry 5 co-op allows friends to join your quest and help you out. Given the number of vehicles at your disposal and ways to play, executing take-downs or blowing up enemy encampments as a coordinated effort appears to add another dimension to the gameplay. Furthermore, you can recruit non-human allies like Boomer - a dog that specialises in recon and comes to your aid in disarming enemies.

How to play Far Cry 5 at 4K 60fps

The company also announced the PC specifications for the game. Interestingly, Far Cry 5 will support multi-GPU functionality such as SLI and crossfire for Nvidia and AMD cards respectively. Like recent Ubisoft titles, the game utilises Denuvo DRM. Despite a bevy of welcome features, how much traction the PC version will get remains to be seen considering that the prices of PC components is at an all time high.

 

Far Cry 5 PC specifications

Minimum configuration

  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent
  • Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Resolution: 720p Video Preset: Low

Recommended PC specifications (60fps)

  • OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent
  • Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Resolution: 1080p Video Preset: High

4K 30fps configuration

  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent
  • Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 2160p
  • Video Preset: High

4K 60fps configuration

  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent
  • Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Resolution: 2160p
  • Video Preset: High/Ultra

"PC has always been a key element of Far Cry's DNA, and this couldn't be truer with Far Cry 5," said Kirill Bragin, PC version producer on Far Cry 5. In order to help ensure PC players have the best experience possible, the Benchmark feature and video memory usage meter will help you analyze your system and calibrate the myriad visual options, including variant aspect ratio support, FOV adjustment, optional FPS locking, and resolution scaling.

But players won't need to dive into the calibration menus if they don't feel like it, said Bragin, because "the game will auto-detect the user's hardware and will set the matching quality preset and resolution."

Given the rising price of PC components, would you be playing Far Cry 5 on console or PC? Let us know in the comments.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Far Cry 5, Far Cry 5 4K 60fps, Far Cry 5 coop, Far Cry 5 gameplay, Far Cry 5 PC specifications, Ubisoft
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
PS4 Slim with God of War 3 Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, and Three Months PlayStation Plus Membership Now Available in India
Far Cry 5 Gameplay, PC Specifications, DRM, and More
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Users Can Now Get Rs. 49 Pack With Unlimited Calls, 1GB 4G Data
  2. Jio to Give Up to 50 Percent Extra Data With 1GB, 1.5GB Per Day Plans
  3. Redmi 5A Available for an Effective Price of Rs. 4,000 at Big Bazaar
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Launch Set for Late Next Month: Report
  5. Honor 9 Lite Review
  6. PS4 Slim Hits Bundle Now Available in India
  7. Airtel's Rs. 149 Prepaid Pack Revised to Offer 1GB Data per Day
  8. Xiaomi Mi 6X Images Leaked Showing 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  9. Xiaomi Launches 50-Inch Mi TV 4A With Voice Recognition Remote
  10. Samsung Galaxy A8+ Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.