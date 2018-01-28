Far Cry 5 Gameplay, PC Specifications, DRM, and More

Far Cry 5 release date is March 27. In the run up to that, Ubisoft has released more details on this much anticipated open-world first-person shooter. Aside from the usual mix of stealth and action, certain missions involve a welcome amount of vehicular carnage. One of them has you tasked with returning a glorious big rig that’s in the possession of Eden’s Gate — the cultists you’re up against in the game. Dubbed as the Widowmaker, it has twin-mounted machine guns that made clearing out gas tankers and cultists with ease.

In addition to this, the Guns for Hire missions (which promise a special ending for seeing their arc play out) improve odds in any given battle by bolstering the resistance group in Hope Country against its zealots. This means allied forces armed with bows, machine guns, and shotguns make battles easier than they should be.

Speaking of support, Far Cry 5 co-op allows friends to join your quest and help you out. Given the number of vehicles at your disposal and ways to play, executing take-downs or blowing up enemy encampments as a coordinated effort appears to add another dimension to the gameplay. Furthermore, you can recruit non-human allies like Boomer - a dog that specialises in recon and comes to your aid in disarming enemies.

The company also announced the PC specifications for the game. Interestingly, Far Cry 5 will support multi-GPU functionality such as SLI and crossfire for Nvidia and AMD cards respectively. Like recent Ubisoft titles, the game utilises Denuvo DRM. Despite a bevy of welcome features, how much traction the PC version will get remains to be seen considering that the prices of PC components is at an all time high.

Far Cry 5 PC specifications

Minimum configuration

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 or AMD R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 720p Video Preset: Low

Recommended PC specifications (60fps)

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD R9 290X (4GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 8GB

Resolution: 1080p Video Preset: High

4K 30fps configuration

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 2160p

Video Preset: High

4K 60fps configuration

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit version only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent

Video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 SLI or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

RAM: 16GB

Resolution: 2160p

Video Preset: High/Ultra

"PC has always been a key element of Far Cry's DNA, and this couldn't be truer with Far Cry 5," said Kirill Bragin, PC version producer on Far Cry 5. In order to help ensure PC players have the best experience possible, the Benchmark feature and video memory usage meter will help you analyze your system and calibrate the myriad visual options, including variant aspect ratio support, FOV adjustment, optional FPS locking, and resolution scaling.

But players won't need to dive into the calibration menus if they don't feel like it, said Bragin, because "the game will auto-detect the user's hardware and will set the matching quality preset and resolution."

Given the rising price of PC components, would you be playing Far Cry 5 on console or PC? Let us know in the comments.