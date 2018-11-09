Fallout 76 Release Date Broken Internationally

The Fallout 76 release date for PS4, Xbox One, and PC is November 14. Unless of course you live in Finland or New York where it appears that copies of Fallout 76 have released early. At this point in the year, with every game from Spider-Man to Red Dead Redemption 2 seeing a street date break as it's known in the industry, this should come as no surprise. Though in the case of Fallout 76 it seems pointless when you consider that you need to be online to play the game. Officially, Fallout 76 servers are slated to go live on November 14, which makes this five day early release rather pointless right now.

That said, an early Fallout 76 release confirms what Bethesda has been hinting at, you will need PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) to play the game. The Fallout 76 box art states the requirement of an Internet connection in addition to a PS Plus subscription in order to play it. What we don't know right now however, is if Fallout 76 will have a mammoth day one patch similar to other games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Hopefully, this will be confirmed in the days leading upto its official release.

Fallout 76 release date in India

While Fallout 4 performed solidly in India, it's unlikely that Fallout 76 will see that much demand for local retailers to sell the game early due to the fact that it's an always-online role-playing game - not exactly the most popular combination in a country where fast, consistent Internet isn't uniformly available and an audience with a penchant for faster, arcade-styled fare. Expect it to be available in India in line with the official release date.Aside from the standard edition of Fallout 76, there are two special variants of the game as well. These are the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition and the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

Tricentennial Power Armor customisation for the T-51, T-45, T-60, and X-01 Power Armors

Tricentennial weapon customisation for the 10MM Pistol, Hatchet, and Laser Rifle

Spectacularly Handsome Vault Boy mascot head

Patriotic Uncle Sam outfit

Celebratory Vault Boy saluting emote

First-Class Tricentennial Workshop posters

Tricentennial commemorative photo frame

Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition

Full-scale wearable T-51 Power Armor helmet with voice modulator, LED headlamp, and VATS sound effects

West Tek canvas carrying bag 21x21-inch glow-in-the-dark map of the West Virginia setting,

24 Fallout figurines

Special Tricentennial steel book with bonus in-game items from the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

Fallout 76 price

The Fallout 76 price is Rs. 4,000 on the PS4 and Xbox One if you pre-order it on disc and starts at Rs. 5,600 digitally ($60 in the US). The PC version of Fallout 76 is $60 (around Rs. 4,300) and is available as a digital download via ‪Bethesda.net‬, Bethesda's PC game client. As for the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition price, it's $80 in the US and Rs.7,000 in India. The Fallout 76 Power Armour Edition is $199 (around Rs. 14,000) in the US with Bethesda's distributor, E-xpress having no plans to bring it to India.