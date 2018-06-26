Fallout 76 Modded Into Fallout 4, Available for Download Now

If you can't wait for the Fallout 76 beta, you can get a taste of what the game has to offer with a Fallout 76 mod for Fallout 4. Thanks to a modder with the handle SKK50, you can experience what Fallout 76 could be in the setting of Fallout 4's Commonwealth with a mod called Fallout 4-76. It will hide non-playable characters (NPCs), spawn random human grievers, and allow NPCs to launch nukes at you. According to SKK50, Fallout 4-76's default setting would let you run from Vault 111 to Diamond City in under 10 minutes in real time "minutes without meeting another human, taking a nuke strike and griefing on the way."

"I am pleased that Bethesda is bringing the Fallout franchise to new audiences, and understand the scepticism of existing single-player fans. This mod is for fun to try out some of the likely game mechanics. If you don’t get irony walk on by," a post from the modder reads.

This Fallout 76 mod doesn't depend on any of Fallout 4's downloadable content (DLC) and does not alter any of the base game's code or assets. It doesn't hack anything that already exists in your Fallout 4 save to avoid compatibility issues. It's available for Fallout 4 on PC (via NexusMods and Bethesda.net) and Xbox One. The PS4 version of Fallout 4 does not get it due to Sony's scripted content restrictions for Fallout 4 mods.

Previously it was suggested that Fallout 76 for PC would be skipping a Steam release altogether. According to the game's FAQ on the official Fallout 76 website, the Fallout 76 PC beta will be via Bethesda.net rather than Steam. Furthermore, there's no listing for the game on Steam yet. An oddity considering Fallout 4 was available for pre-order on Steam months prior to release.

This wouldn't be the first time Bethesda has decided against a Steam release for its games. In the past, The Elder Scrolls Legends and Fallout Shelter weren't at Steam first. Instead they were available via Bethesda's own launcher and were put on Steam later.

"The beta will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net). Stay tuned for exact timing for each platform here and Fallout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please note that the beta for Xbox One will begin first, followed by other platforms," reads the Fallout 76 FAQ.

