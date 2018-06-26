NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fallout 76 Modded Into Fallout 4, Available for Download Now

 
, 26 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fallout 76 Modded Into Fallout 4, Available for Download Now

Highlights

  • Fallout 76 is playable as a user created modification for Fallout 4
  • It's called Fallout 4-76
  • It's for PC and Xbox One

If you can't wait for the Fallout 76 beta, you can get a taste of what the game has to offer with a Fallout 76 mod for Fallout 4. Thanks to a modder with the handle SKK50, you can experience what Fallout 76 could be in the setting of Fallout 4's Commonwealth with a mod called Fallout 4-76. It will hide non-playable characters (NPCs), spawn random human grievers, and allow NPCs to launch nukes at you. According to SKK50, Fallout 4-76's default setting would let you run from Vault 111 to Diamond City in under 10 minutes in real time "minutes without meeting another human, taking a nuke strike and griefing on the way."

"I am pleased that Bethesda is bringing the Fallout franchise to new audiences, and understand the scepticism of existing single-player fans. This mod is for fun to try out some of the likely game mechanics. If you don’t get irony walk on by," a post from the modder reads.

This Fallout 76 mod doesn't depend on any of Fallout 4's downloadable content (DLC) and does not alter any of the base game's code or assets. It doesn't hack anything that already exists in your Fallout 4 save to avoid compatibility issues. It's available for Fallout 4 on PC (via NexusMods and Bethesda.net) and Xbox One. The PS4 version of Fallout 4 does not get it due to Sony's scripted content restrictions for Fallout 4 mods.

 

Previously it was suggested that Fallout 76 for PC would be skipping a Steam release altogether. According to the game's FAQ on the official Fallout 76 website, the Fallout 76 PC beta will be via Bethesda.net rather than Steam. Furthermore, there's no listing for the game on Steam yet. An oddity considering Fallout 4 was available for pre-order on Steam months prior to release.

This wouldn't be the first time Bethesda has decided against a Steam release for its games. In the past, The Elder Scrolls Legends and Fallout Shelter weren't at Steam first. Instead they were available via Bethesda's own launcher and were put on Steam later.

"The beta will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net). Stay tuned for exact timing for each platform here and Fallout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please note that the beta for Xbox One will begin first, followed by other platforms," reads the Fallout 76 FAQ.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fallout 76, Fallout 4, Bethesda, Fallout 4 mods, Fallout 76 beta
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Honor 7C Now Available in Open Sale in India
Best Camera Phones
Fallout 76 Modded Into Fallout 4, Available for Download Now
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Pack Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls for 365 Days
  2. Redmi 6 Pro With 4000mAh Battery, iPhone X-Like Display Notch Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy J8 to Go on Sale in India on Thursday
  4. Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: What's New and Different
  5. Nokia 7 Plus Users Get Android P Beta 2, ARCore Support Introduced
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Will Be Soon, Flipkart Teaser Tips
  7. Spider-Man: Homecoming Sequel Title Revealed by Tom Holland
  8. WhatsApp Now Lets You Toggle Media Visibility for Individual Chats
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro Oreo-Based MIUI 9.5 Update's India Rollout Revealed
  10. Oppo Find X Launch, Nokia X6 Coming Soon, and More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.