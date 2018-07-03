NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fallout 76 Has Fast Travel and PvP Protection: Todd Howard

 
03 July 2018
Fallout 76 Has Fast Travel and PvP Protection: Todd Howard

Highlights

  • Fallout 76 is out on November 14
  • There's a beta but it has no date yet
  • Players level 5 or under can't be killed in PvP

It appears that Bethesda is taking some measures to ensure newcomers to Fallout 76 aren't immediately turned off by being killed repeatedly by higher level players. In a recent interview with Multiplayer.it (via PC Gamer), Fallout 76 director Todd Howard said that players under level 5 in Fallout 76 can't be killed by others in the game's PvP (player versus player) mode. He also stated that this feature may change before Fallout 76's release. Furthermore, he also confirmed that there is a fast travel option in the game much like past entries. Considering this is Bethesda's biggest game yet, not everyone would want to spend time travelling from one area to another. This could make it accessible to less hardcore players.

The presence of fast travel and PvP protection are welcome. Throw in the fact that PvP is optional in Fallout 76 makes it even better for those who simply want to team up with their friends and take on the game's varied enemies. With a Fallout 76 beta on the way (first on Xbox One and other platforms later), it will be interesting to see what our first look of West Virginia in Fallout 76 brings.

 

Previously, Game director Todd Howard confirmed that Fallout 76 will not have cross-platform play and that Sony is to blame for its omission.

"We would have loved [cross-platform] with Fallout 76 but right now we can’t," Howard told Gamestar.de. "But Sony is not as helpful as everyone would like, but we’ll see what happens in the future."

Howard's statement comes days after PlayStation boss Shawn Layden confirmed that Sony is looking at ways into incorporating crossplay for PS4.

"We're hearing it. We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business," Layden said to Eurogamer.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy J8
