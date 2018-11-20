NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fallout 76 First Patch Is an Insane 48GB on Consoles

, 20 November 2018
Fallout 76 First Patch Is an Insane 48GB on Consoles

Highlights

  • Fallout 76 released last week
  • First patch is 48GB on consoles
  • 15GB on PC

The first patch for Fallout 76 is nearly as big as the game itself on consoles: 48GB on both PS4 and Xbox One. And the patch reportedly replaces most of the original files, given there's hardly any change in file size after the patch has finished installation. PC players have it much better at 15GB. To verify you've the patch, look for version number 1.0.1.9 on PS4, 1.0.1.8 on Xbox One, and 1.0.1.14 on PC. Bethesda says the Fallout 76 patch brings performance and stability improvements, and several bug fixes.

Players had been complaining about bugs since the beta launch, and the final game had some of those issues as well, in addition to being poorly received by critics. As per the detailed patch notes, gameplay hitches have been resolved, game client and severs are now more stable, and certain menus on Xbox One behave better than before. In terms of bug fixes, Bethesda has addressed ambient occlusion, the in-game camera, graphics, enemies and loot, Blueprints, plans, and repair, and the Bureau of Tourism quest.

Additionally, there are multiple fixes to Fallout 76's PvP (player vs player), including Pacifist Mode, and the active hostile status and the Cap rewards for “Seek Revenge” after respawning. Bethesda has also fixed several font display, hotkey, and social issues: Korean fonts display correctly, the “Take Photo” hotkey cannot be remapped, the “Take Snapshot” button shows the correct hotkey, and players will no longer disappear from each other's social menus.

You can read the full list of changes over at the Bethesda website.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Fallout 76, Bethesda
Fallout 76 First Patch Is an Insane 48GB on Consoles
