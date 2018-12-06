Fallout 76 Customer Personal Information Leaked by Bethesda Support

Fallout 76 customer details have been leaked by Bethesda's tech support system. The loophole allowed some Fallout 76 customers to access parts of Bethesda's support system. This includes being able to view personal information such as e-mail addresses, home addresses, and credit card information. They were also granted the ability to open and close tickets for those who requested for refunds or exchanges of Fallout 76's much maligned Power Armour Edition. While this gross oversight from Bethesda has been rectified, it wasn't before Reddit was ablaze with claims of being shown details that should have been public.

"I am a gleeful vault dweller as yourselves and as of this moment I am receiving every single one of your support tickets on my Bethesda account," reads one post on Reddit. "Mostly it's your receipts for you power armour set requesting a new bag. These receipts contain all your info. Your email and home address and the card you used to buy this extremely glitched game."

The post details that there are "eight pages of [Fallout 76 Power Armour Edition] canvas bag requests, tickets, and 'fix or refund me' demands."

"I went on the support website today, to update a ticket of mine, and surprisingly (or not...) I ended up being able to see all sorts of tickets, with people putting their personal informations in them, like receipt screenshots, names, addresses and so on," claimed a user on the Bethesda forums. "I'm assuming this is a bug in the website, because I don't see for what reason Bethesda would make tickets public."

For its part, Bethesda acknowledged the issue, simply stating that it's been fixed. This is the latest incident in a long-running comedy of errors regarding Fallout 76. From a buggy Fallout 76 beta to a disappointing game at launch that needs massive fixes and even its Power Armour Edition that shipped with nylon bags instead of canvas, everything that could go wrong with Fallout 76 has gone wrong, making us wonder how it could possibly get any worse.

