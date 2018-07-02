NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Fallout 76 Crossplay Not Happening Because 'Sony Is Not as Helpful as Everyone Would Like': Bethesda

Fallout 76 Crossplay Not Happening Because 'Sony Is Not as Helpful as Everyone Would Like': Bethesda

 
02 July 2018
Fallout 76 Crossplay Not Happening Because 'Sony Is Not as Helpful as Everyone Would Like': Bethesda

Highlights

  • Fallout 76 is always online and focusses on multiplayer
  • However PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers won't be able to play together
  • Bethesda blames Sony for this

Post-apocalyptic shared-world role-playing game Fallout 76 is out on November 14 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And if you were expecting it to sport crossplay think again. What this means is, if you wanted to play Fallout 76 on the PS4 with your friends playing the game on the Xbox One and PC, you won't be able to. Game director Todd Howard has confirmed that Fallout 76 will not have cross-platform play and that Sony is to blame for its omission.

"We would have loved [cross-platform] with Fallout 76 but right now we can’t," Howard told Gamestar.de. "But Sony is not as helpful as everyone would like, but we’ll see what happens in the future."

Howard's statement comes days after PlayStation boss Shawn Layden confirmed that Sony is looking at ways into incorporating crossplay for PS4.

"We're hearing it. We're looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I'm confident we'll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business," Layden said to Eurogamer.

 

This comes barely a week after an internal report suggesting crossplay was on the way was leaked. In addition to this, it may also bring the option to let users change their PSN ID names, and even bring the previously rumoured PS Now download function to the PS4 as well. According to the report acquired by gaming blog The Loot Gaming, all of these features could make it to the PS4 by the end of the fiscal year citing flagging console sales as a reason for this.

"Sony is listening. An internal report has indicated that by the end of this fiscal year, April 2019, console crossplay will come to PS4. There are two reasons behind it. One is that console sales are going to decline; despite PS4’s continuing success, we are nearing the end of the generation. Crossplay is expected to be the norm going forward. By activating it now, Sony has nothing to lose. The PS4 software line up will continue to introduce new buyers to the ecosystem and crossplay will be used as a mechanism to keep them rather than as a reason for people to leave," wrote The Loot Gaming's Adam Llewellyn.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Fallout 76 Crossplay Not Happening Because 'Sony Is Not as Helpful as Everyone Would Like': Bethesda
