Fallout 76 Can Now Be Played on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Shared world post-apocalyptic role-playing game Fallout 76 is now playable on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Despite having a release date of November 14, Fallout 76 servers have gone live early in certain regions such as India and the UK across all platforms. Gadgets 360 was able to play Fallout 76 right now. Progress from the Fallout 76 beta has carried over as well, just as Bethesda said it would. Considering how extraordinarily rough Fallout 76's beta sessions have been where entire downloads were being erased, it's nice to see one feature appears to work as intended.

Other sites the world over have noted similar success too. And if you were fortunate to score a copy of Fallout 76 early, keep in mind that there's a massive day one patch of around 54GB that's larger than the game's download size itself. A rampant abuse of user data caps if there was any.

Aside from the standard edition of Fallout 76, there are two special variants of the game as well. These are the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition and the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

Tricentennial Power Armor customisation for the T-51, T-45, T-60, and X-01 Power Armors

Tricentennial weapon customisation for the 10MM Pistol, Hatchet, and Laser Rifle

Spectacularly Handsome Vault Boy mascot head

Patriotic Uncle Sam outfit

Celebratory Vault Boy saluting emote

First-Class Tricentennial Workshop posters

Tricentennial commemorative photo frame

Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition

Full-scale wearable T-51 Power Armor helmet with voice modulator, LED headlamp, and VATS sound effects

West Tek canvas carrying bag 21x21-inch glow-in-the-dark map of the West Virginia setting

24 Fallout figurines

Special Tricentennial steel book with bonus in-game items from the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

The Fallout 76 price is Rs. 4,000 on the PS4 and Xbox One if you pre-order it on disc and starts at Rs. 5,600 digitally ($60 in the US). The PC version of Fallout 76 is $60 (around Rs. 4,300) and is available as a digital download via ‪Bethesda.net‬, Bethesda's PC game client. As for the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition price, it's $80 in the US and Rs.7,000 in India. The Fallout 76 Power Armour Edition is $199 in the US with Bethesda's distributor, E-xpress having no plans to bring it to India. Oh and before you ask, the PC version of Fallout 76 is not on Steam.

