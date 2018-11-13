NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fallout 76 Can Now Be Played on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

, 13 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fallout 76 Can Now Be Played on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Highlights

  • Fallout 76's release date is supposed to be November 14
  • However we're able to play it right now
  • The game has a colossal day one patch

Shared world post-apocalyptic role-playing game Fallout 76 is now playable on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Despite having a release date of November 14, Fallout 76 servers have gone live early in certain regions such as India and the UK across all platforms. Gadgets 360 was able to play Fallout 76 right now. Progress from the Fallout 76 beta has carried over as well, just as Bethesda said it would. Considering how extraordinarily rough Fallout 76's beta sessions have been where entire downloads were being erased, it's nice to see one feature appears to work as intended.

Other sites the world over have noted similar success too. And if you were fortunate to score a copy of Fallout 76 early, keep in mind that there's a massive day one patch of around 54GB that's larger than the game's download size itself. A rampant abuse of user data caps if there was any.

Aside from the standard edition of Fallout 76, there are two special variants of the game as well. These are the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition and the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

  • Tricentennial Power Armor customisation for the T-51, T-45, T-60, and X-01 Power Armors
  • Tricentennial weapon customisation for the 10MM Pistol, Hatchet, and Laser Rifle
  • Spectacularly Handsome Vault Boy mascot head
  • Patriotic Uncle Sam outfit
  • Celebratory Vault Boy saluting emote
  • First-Class Tricentennial Workshop posters
  • Tricentennial commemorative photo frame

Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition

  • Full-scale wearable T-51 Power Armor helmet with voice modulator, LED headlamp, and VATS sound effects
  • West Tek canvas carrying bag 21x21-inch glow-in-the-dark map of the West Virginia setting
  • 24 Fallout figurines
  • Special Tricentennial steel book with bonus in-game items from the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

The Fallout 76 price is Rs. 4,000 on the PS4 and Xbox One if you pre-order it on disc and starts at Rs. 5,600 digitally ($60 in the US). The PC version of Fallout 76 is $60 (around Rs. 4,300) and is available as a digital download via ‪Bethesda.net‬, Bethesda's PC game client. As for the Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition price, it's $80 in the US and Rs.7,000 in India. The Fallout 76 Power Armour Edition is $199 in the US with Bethesda's distributor, E-xpress having no plans to bring it to India. Oh and before you ask, the PC version of Fallout 76 is not on Steam.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fallout 76, Bethesda, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
PUBG PS4 Pre-Orders to Roll Out Soon: Report
Sunset Overdrive PC Release Date and Price Revealed
Pricee
Fallout 76 Can Now Be Played on PS4, Xbox One, and PC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: Expected Specifications
  2. OnePlus 7 Said to Not Support 5G, Separate 5G Phone to Launch Next Year
  3. Vivo Z1 Lite With Snapdragon 626 SoC, Dual Camera Setup Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy A9 With 4 Rear Cameras Said to Launch in India This Month
  5. iPad Pro (2018) India Launch Date Revealed, Pre-Orders Now Open
  6. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  7. Realme 2 Pro, 1 to Get ColorOS 5.2 This Month; Realme 2 and C1 Later
  8. WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Get a Sticker Search Feature
  9. Warcraft 3: Reforged May Be Blizzard's Most Ambitious Remaster Yet
  10. iPad Pro (2018) Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.