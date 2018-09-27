Fallout 76 Beta Release Date Announced

With the Fallout 76 release date being November 14, Bethesda has announced when the Fallout 76 beta would begin. The Fallout 76 beta release date is October 23. Progress will carry over to the full game. As the company has a marketing tie-up with Microsoft, the Fallout 76 beta would be on the Xbox One first with PS4 and PC soon to follow. No surprise given how cozy Bethesda's relationship with Microsoft has been since the days of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind that graced the original Xbox, which as per Bethesda Game Studios Director and Executive Producer Todd Howard in a recent Noclip documentary, was second to Halo in terms of sales on that console.

"The beta will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net). Stay tuned for exact timing for each platform here and Fallout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please note that the beta for Xbox One will begin first, followed by other platforms," reads the Fallout 76 FAQ.

Unlike other beta events, which usually serve as demos prior to a game's release, Bethesda appears to be taking Fallout 76's beta quite seriously, claiming that it would not be available at all times during the beta period.

"Servers will not be live 24/7 as the team works to troubleshoot issues, stress the servers, and optimize player concurrency," a post from Bethesda reads.

And if you were expecting it to sport crossplay think again. What this means is, if you wanted to play Fallout 76 on the PS4 with your friends playing the game on the Xbox One and PC, you won't be able to. Game director Todd Howard has confirmed that Fallout 76 will not have cross-platform play and that Sony is to blame for its omission.

"We would have loved [cross-platform] with Fallout 76 but right now we can’t," Howard told Gamestar.de. "But Sony is not as helpful as everyone would like, but we’ll see what happens in the future."

While Sony has rectified its ways, Bethesda claims that ship has sailed and that the game won't feauture crossplay at all.

