Fallout 76 Beta Now Available for Preload on Xbox One

The Fallout 76 beta is now available for preload on Xbox One, according to users on Reddit, despite Bethesda saying in its FAQ section that wouldn't happen. The download size for the Fallout 76 beta is 43.47GB according to an attached screenshot, which is close to the file size that is mentioned on the Xbox Store. The beta unlocks first on Xbox One starting October 23 thanks to Bethesda’s long-term relationship with Microsoft, with PC and PS4 following a week later on October 30.

On Wednesday, Reddit user ‘katarn343’ posted on the Xbox One subreddit that the Fallout 76 beta can now be downloaded by those who digitally pre-ordered the game on Xbox One. Bethesda is limiting the beta to pre-orders only across platforms and there won’t be a way for players to try out the game before purchasing.

Though the Fallout 76 beta gives access to the full game and will even carry over your beta progress, Bethesda had said that console players will still “have to download the official launch version” when the Fallout 76 releases in November. That’s not the case for those on PC, with the beta version — available via Bethesda.net and not Steam — serving as your final copy.

Last week, Bethesda VP Pete Hines revealed that Fallout 76’s in-game currency ‘Atoms’ can only be spent on cosmetic upgrades such as skins and outfits. Atoms can also be bought with real money.

Fallout 76, the full game, is out November 14.

