NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fallout 76 Beta Now Available for Preload on Xbox One

, 18 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fallout 76 Beta Now Available for Preload on Xbox One

Highlights

  • Fallout 76 beta preload now available
  • Xbox One download size is 43.47GB
  • Beta unlocks October 23 on Xbox

The Fallout 76 beta is now available for preload on Xbox One, according to users on Reddit, despite Bethesda saying in its FAQ section that wouldn't happen. The download size for the Fallout 76 beta is 43.47GB according to an attached screenshot, which is close to the file size that is mentioned on the Xbox Store. The beta unlocks first on Xbox One starting October 23 thanks to Bethesda’s long-term relationship with Microsoft, with PC and PS4 following a week later on October 30.

On Wednesday, Reddit user ‘katarn343’ posted on the Xbox One subreddit that the Fallout 76 beta can now be downloaded by those who digitally pre-ordered the game on Xbox One. Bethesda is limiting the beta to pre-orders only across platforms and there won’t be a way for players to try out the game before purchasing.

Though the Fallout 76 beta gives access to the full game and will even carry over your beta progress, Bethesda had said that console players will still “have to download the official launch version” when the Fallout 76 releases in November. That’s not the case for those on PC, with the beta version — available via Bethesda.net and not Steam — serving as your final copy.

Last week, Bethesda VP Pete Hines revealed that Fallout 76’s in-game currency ‘Atoms’ can only be spent on cosmetic upgrades such as skins and outfits. Atoms can also be bought with real money.

Fallout 76, the full game, is out November 14.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fallout 76, Fallout 76 beta, Bethesda, Xbox One
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Twitter Will Start Indicating When a Reported Tweet Is Taken Down
Billion Capture Plus
Fallout 76 Beta Now Available for Preload on Xbox One
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Honor 8X vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro vs Nokia 6.1 Plus
  2. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Review
  3. Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Release Date, Specifications Leak Once Again
  4. A Night Mode for Erangel and Halloween Are Coming to PUBG Mobile
  5. Asus Launches Budget Smartphones in India Starting at Rs. 6,999
  6. Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs iPhone Xs Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  7. Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Better than PUBG and Fortnite?
  8. Netflix Ready to ‘Experiment’ With Lower Pricing in India and Elsewhere
  9. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Display Details, Purported Hands-on Video Leaked
  10. Lenovo K9 With Four Cameras, A5 With Big Battery Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.