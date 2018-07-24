Fallout 76 Beta Gets an October Release Date on Xbox One, PS4, and PC

Post-apocalyptic online role-playing game Fallout 76 release date is November 14 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Bethesda plans to have a Fallout 76 beta before that. While the company is yet to confirm an exact date for this, it has stated that the Fallout 76 beta will take place in October, a month before the game's release date. This news was posted by a Bethesda community administrator on the official Fallout 76 forums. In addition to this, there will be a Fallout 76 panel at QuakeCon in Dallas next month. In order to play the Fallout 76 beta, you will need to pre-order the game.

"Starting in October we’ll be selecting people who have pre-ordered the game from a participating retailer to enter our beta. We’ll start small and grow over time as we prepare for launch. Be sure you’ve read our FAQ, for details on how to redeem your beta code and other important details. Beyond that, we know you have numerous questions about the game. Things are still changing and being iterated on, so we cannot answer everything yet, but we encourage you to submit your questions. During the Fallout 76 panel at QuakeCon we’ll be answering some of your questions," reads a post from the company.

However if you want to play the Fallout 76 beta first, you'll have to pre-order the game on Xbox One. According to the Fallout 76 FAQ on Bethesda's website it will be on the Xbox One first with PS4 and PC coming later on. No surprise given how cozy Bethesda's relationship with Microsoft has been since the days of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind that graced the original Xbox, which as per Bethesda Game Studios Director and Executive Producer Todd Howard in a recent Noclip documentary, was second to Halo in terms of sales on that console.

"The beta will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net). Stay tuned for exact timing for each platform here and Fallout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please note that the beta for Xbox One will begin first, followed by other platforms," reads the Fallout 76 FAQ.

