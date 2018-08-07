Fallout 76 Beta Will Give Access to Full Game, Save Progress

Fallout 76 beta will provide access to the full game, according to the official FAQ on the Bethesda website. The final question on the page asks: “Is the beta going to be the full game and will my progress carry over to launch?” with the reply stating: “Our current plan for the beta is it will be the full game and all your progress is saved for launch. We hope you join us!”

That means that the release date for Fallout 76 is essentially a month prior, given the beta will be available sometime in October. Of course, the Fallout 76 beta is limited to those who have pre-ordered the game, which means you can’t decide to buy the game after experiencing the beta. You can always choose to cancel your pre-order, on the other hand.

"Starting in October we’ll be selecting people who have pre-ordered the game from a participating retailer to enter our beta,” a Bethesda community administrator wrote on the official Fallout 76 forums in July. “We’ll start small and grow over time as we prepare for launch. Be sure you’ve read our FAQ, for details on how to redeem your beta code and other important details. Beyond that, we know you have numerous questions about the game. Things are still changing and being iterated on, so we cannot answer everything yet, but we encourage you to submit your questions. During the Fallout 76 panel at QuakeCon we’ll be answering some of your questions.”

The Fallout 76 beta will be available on PC via Bethesda.net, PS4, and Xbox One – just as the full game – with the last of the three getting early access thanks to Bethesda’s long-term relationship with Microsoft.

Fallout 76 is out November 14.

