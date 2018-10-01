Fallout 76 Beta Download Size Revealed

Just days after announcing the release date for Fallout 76 beta on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, Bethesda has updated the FAQ section of the Fallout website to reveal the download size: 45GB. The publisher adds that the Fallout 76 beta will not be available for preload, as of now.

And though Bethesda had said earlier that the beta would give access to the full game, it notes that console players will still “have to download the official launch version” when the Fallout 76 releases in November. That’s not the case for those on PC, with the beta version – available via Bethesda.net and not Steam – serving as your final copy.

If you are not aware, the Fallout 76 beta is limited to those who have pre-ordered the game, which means you can’t decide to buy the game after experiencing the beta. You can always choose to cancel your pre-order, on the other hand.

The Fallout 76 beta will be available first on Xbox One starting October 23, thanks to Bethesda’s long-term relationship with Microsoft. The beta then moves onto the other two a week later on October 30.

Fallout 76, the full game, will follow on November 14. Last week, Bethesda also revealed that cross-platform play would not be coming to Fallout 76 even in the wake of Sony’s policy reversal on the same, starting with Fortnite.

