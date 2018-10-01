NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fallout 76 Beta Download Size Revealed

, 01 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fallout 76 Beta Download Size Revealed

Highlights

  • Fallout 76 beta starts later in October
  • Beta download size is 45GB
  • No separate download for PC players at launch

Just days after announcing the release date for Fallout 76 beta on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, Bethesda has updated the FAQ section of the Fallout website to reveal the download size: 45GB. The publisher adds that the Fallout 76 beta will not be available for preload, as of now.

And though Bethesda had said earlier that the beta would give access to the full game, it notes that console players will still “have to download the official launch version” when the Fallout 76 releases in November. That’s not the case for those on PC, with the beta version – available via Bethesda.net and not Steam – serving as your final copy.

If you are not aware, the Fallout 76 beta is limited to those who have pre-ordered the game, which means you can’t decide to buy the game after experiencing the beta. You can always choose to cancel your pre-order, on the other hand.

The Fallout 76 beta will be available first on Xbox One starting October 23, thanks to Bethesda’s long-term relationship with Microsoft. The beta then moves onto the other two a week later on October 30.

Fallout 76, the full game, will follow on November 14. Last week, Bethesda also revealed that cross-platform play would not be coming to Fallout 76 even in the wake of Sony’s policy reversal on the same, starting with Fortnite.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fallout, Fallout 76, Bethesda
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Google's YouTube Said to Be Hosting Videos on 'How to Hack Facebook'
Telegram Desktop App Found to Be Leaking IP Addresses When Initiating Calls, Company Fixes Bug
Billion Capture Plus
Fallout 76 Beta Download Size Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro Launch, iPhone XS and Galaxy A7 (2018) in India & More
  2. Airtel Rs. 181 Recharge Pack Offers 3GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  3. Everything You Can Expect From Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2018 Sale
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Now Getting New MIUI Update With Improved Portrait Mode
  5. Nokia 5.1 Plus Set to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2018: Everything You Can Expect
  8. MIUI 10 Update Now Rolling Out to Redmi 6A, Redmi 6: How to Install
  9. Realme 2 Pro Review
  10. Nokia 7.1 Plus Specifications, Images Apparently Surface on TENAA
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.