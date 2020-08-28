Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fall Guys Becomes Most Downloaded Game on PlayStation Plus, Sees Over 7 Million Purchases on Steam

Fall Guys Becomes Most Downloaded Game on PlayStation Plus, Sees Over 7 Million Purchases on Steam

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout lets players navigate clumsy, costumed avatars through a series of life-or-death mini games.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 August 2020 14:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fall Guys Becomes Most Downloaded Game on PlayStation Plus, Sees Over 7 Million Purchases on Steam

Photo Credit: Reuters

Fall Guys has been available through August to the near 45 million subscribers of PlayStation Plus

Highlights
  • Fall Guys is available to near 45 million subscribers of PlayStation Plus
  • Consumers flocked to gaming after pandemic shut down other entertainment
  • Nintendo's escapist Animal Crossing: New Horizons is another breakout hit

Independent British firm Tonic Games has delivered the latest feel-good gaming hit, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, after Sony offered it to subscribers and by tapping the power of streamers and social media.

Taking inspiration from classic TV shows such as Takeshi's Castle and It's a Knockout, players navigate clumsy, costumed avatars through a series of life-or-death mini-games in what has been widely praised as a fresh spin to the saturated battle royale genre.

The title's popularity comes as consumers have flocked to gaming after the coronavirus outbreak shut down other entertainment options, with Nintendo escapist Animal Crossing: New Horizons among the breakout hits.

Fall Guys has been available through August to the near 45 million subscribers of PlayStation Plus, a service which is part of Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida's strategy to drive recurring revenue across the group.

The title has become the service's most downloaded game.

Launching on PlayStation Plus helped ensure each game could quickly attract the starting 60 players, said Paul Croft, co-founder of Tonic Games.

"We knew we needed to go big at the start," Croft said in an interview.

Fall Guys has been also purchased more than 7 million times on Valve's Steam platform for PC, following the dual-platform launch strategy successfully employed in 2015 for Rocket League from developer Psyonix, which was later acquired by Epic Games.

Its TV influences and emphasis on fun and humour, with avatars racing chaotically through levels and tumbling from platforms, have helped ensure watchability, propelling the game above big-budget peers in rankings on streaming platforms like Twitch.

Buzz around the game has also been driven by a savvy use of social media to banter with players, retweet fan art and tease game updates.

Revenue streams for Fall Guys include via players buying costumes for avatars, dressing them, for instance, as a pineapple or T. Rex. Costumes are acquirable by playing and winning the game too, with updates including new levels as the developer seeks to drive continued player engagement.

Tonic Games is currently auctioning costumes to companies for charity, saying on Twitter "the thirst from brands has been unreal" and reflecting the commercial interest hot titles draw.

The firm, which currently has no plans to take on external financing, hopes to bring the game to other platforms, Croft said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation Plus, Fall Guys, PlayStation 4
OnePlus Nord Users Facing Bluetooth Connection Stability Issues
Xiaomi Unveils Third-Generation Under-Display Camera Tech, Set for Mass Production in 2021

Related Stories

Fall Guys Becomes Most Downloaded Game on PlayStation Plus, Sees Over 7 Million Purchases on Steam
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier Face Mask With Dual Fans Unveiled
  2. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  3. iPhone 12 Pro Max Detailed Specifications Surface Online
  4. Infinix Zero 8 With Helio G90T SoC, 90Hz Display Refresh Rate Launched
  5. Redmi 9i Said to Launch in India Soon, May Be a Rebranded Redmi 9A
  6. Realme 7 Specifications Leaked Ahead of September 3 Launch
  7. Realme 7 Pro May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  8. OnePlus Nord Users Facing Bluetooth Connection Stability Issues
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple May Soon Launch Its Own Search Engine to Take on Google: Report
  2. OnePlus ‘Clover’ With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 460 SoC Launching in the US Soon: Report
  3. Google Assistant Snapshot Feature Gets Voice Command Support, More Updates
  4. MediaTek Pushes for Permission to Supply Huawei After US Curbs
  5. OnePlus Watch Reportedly Listed on IMDA Certification Site, May Launch With OnePlus 8T
  6. Apple AirPods May Switch to Touch Sensors Instead of Force Detection for Control, Patent Application Shows: Report
  7. Xiaomi Unveils Third-Generation Under-Display Camera Tech, Set for Mass Production in 2021
  8. Fall Guys Becomes Most Downloaded Game on PlayStation Plus, Sees Over 7 Million Purchases on Steam
  9. OnePlus Nord Users Facing Bluetooth Connection Stability Issues
  10. World's First Virtual Art Museum VOMA Set to Open in September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com