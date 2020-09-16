Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fall Guys Mid Season Update Is Live With New Rounds, Big Yeetus Hammer, and Easy Anti Cheat

Fall Guys Mid-Season Update Is Live With New Rounds, Big Yeetus Hammer, and Easy Anti-Cheat

Fall Guys was released for the PlayStation 4 and PC in August and became the most download game on PlayStation Plus.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 September 2020 15:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fall Guys Mid-Season Update Is Live With New Rounds, Big Yeetus Hammer, and Easy Anti-Cheat

Fall Guys costs Rs. 529 on Steam and Rs. 1,664 on the PS4 in India

Highlights
  • Fall Guys gets mid-season update
  • The update is live on the PlayStation 4 and Steam
  • Fall Guys introduces Big Yeetus hammer obstacle with this update

Fall Guys has received a mid-season update that brings a few changes to the game, ahead of its major Season 2 update coming in October. Players will get to see various round variations, stability and performance improvements, and a new obstacle called the ‘Big Yeetus'. Additionally, the developers have also announced that they have implemented Epic's Easy Anti-Cheat system to keep hackers out of the game. The Fall Guys mid-season update is live on the PlayStation 4 and on Steam for PC players.

Fall Guys was released early last month and has gathered a lot of attention for its new spin on the battle royale genre. With fans eagerly waiting for the Season 2 update, developers Mediatonic have released a mid-season update with a few changes and the addition of a new obstacle that they are calling ‘Big Yeetus.' In the post on the official Fall Guys website, the developers have stated that dozens of obstacles, random rotations, and more tumbling fruit has been added to Blunderdome. Players will seemingly have no idea when these changes will occur, the developers add.

Big Yeetus is a large hammer obstacle that, as per the video shared by the developers, can either launch players across the playground directly to the finish, or in a different direction ruining their run.

The team has also implemented some matchmaking changes with enhanced server stability, VFX improvements, and more for players to have a smoother experience.

Mediatonic has implemented Epic's Easy Anti-Cheat system as well. This will allow the team to detect and take necessary action against hackers who use exploits to gain an unfair advantage in the game. Earlier, to tackle hacking and cheating, Fall Guys implemented a sort of “Cheater Island” system that put all the confirmed cheaters into one game. However, it was not a full proof plan and the developers decided to cancel it.

Fall Guys Season 2 update will be released next month, but the developers have not shared an exact release date yet. They did, however, share a sneak peek for the upcoming season, revealing that it will bring new rounds inspired by quests from the middle-ages, new Medieval hero costumes, and more. A report report by GamesRadar states that the Fall Guys Season 2 will be released on October 6. The official synopsis of Season 2 on Steam reads, “Fall Guys Season 2 will bring the dragon fire with feudal fortresses, knockout knights and pugilistic paladins among new additions coming this October. A full season of new costumes, emotes and more will reward players as they lay siege to the Middle Ages.”

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fall Guys, Big Yeetus, Mediatonic, PlayStation 4, Steam
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
First Gene Edited Livestock Created Serve as Super Surrogates Washington State University US

Related Stories

Fall Guys Mid-Season Update Is Live With New Rounds, Big Yeetus Hammer, and Easy Anti-Cheat
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 Today
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  4. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  5. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  6. Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Affordable Watch SE Launched
  7. OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart
  8. iPad Air (4th Gen) With A14 Bionic SoC, All-Screen Design Announced
  9. Mi Smart Band 5 Set to Launch in India on September 29
  10. Samsung Galaxy F41 May Be the First Phone in Rumoured Galaxy F Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch to Launch in India on October 1
  2. Fall Guys Mid-Season Update Is Live With New Rounds, Big Yeetus Hammer, and Easy Anti-Cheat
  3. First Gene Edited Livestock Created Serve as Super Surrogates Washington State University US
  4. Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition Surfaces Online, Expected to launch on September 17
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy F41 Alleged Schematics Leaked, Geekbench Listing Tips Key Specifications
  7. BJP Leader K C Ramamurthy Demands Ban on Online Rummy Game
  8. Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W Launched, Doubles Up as Wireless Charging Stand
  9. Mi Smart Band 5 Launch in India Set for September 29
  10. Snowflake IPO Raises $3.36 Billion in Year's Biggest US Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com