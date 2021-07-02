Facebook has teamed up with French videogame maker Ubisoft Entertainment to bolster its cloud-gaming platform with popular titles such as "Assassin's Creed", the social media giant said on Thursday.

Facebook Gaming currently has more than 25 games including Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch by Atari, and Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed, and Dragon Mania Legends by Gameloft.

With the Ubisoft tie-up, Facebook said its users will now have access to titles including Hungry Shark Evolution, Hungry Dragon, and the blockbuster Assassin's Creed franchise.

The San Francisco-based company also said its cloud-streamed games are now available to more than 98 percent of the population in the United States, adding that the roll-out has begun in Canada and Mexico, and will reach Western and Central Europe by early next year.

In October, Facebook had launched a free-to-play cloud gaming feature on its social media platform, allowing users to stream and play games without downloading them.

