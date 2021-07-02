Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Facebook Partners With Ubisoft in Cloud Gaming Push, to Give User Access to Assassin’s Creed Franchise

Facebook Partners With Ubisoft in Cloud-Gaming Push, to Give User Access to Assassin’s Creed Franchise

Facebook Gaming currently has more than 25 games including Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch and Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 July 2021 13:01 IST
Facebook Partners With Ubisoft in Cloud-Gaming Push, to Give User Access to Assassin’s Creed Franchise

Facebook said its users will now have access to titles including Hungry Shark Evolution, Hungry Dragon

Highlights
  • Facebook had launched a free-to-play cloud gaming feature
  • The feature allows users to stream games without downloading them
  • The roll-out has begun in Canada and Mexico

Facebook has teamed up with French videogame maker Ubisoft Entertainment to bolster its cloud-gaming platform with popular titles such as "Assassin's Creed", the social media giant said on Thursday.

Facebook Gaming currently has more than 25 games including Roller Coaster Tycoon Touch by Atari, and Lego Legacy Heroes Unboxed, and Dragon Mania Legends by Gameloft.

With the Ubisoft tie-up, Facebook said its users will now have access to titles including Hungry Shark Evolution, Hungry Dragon, and the blockbuster Assassin's Creed franchise.

The San Francisco-based company also said its cloud-streamed games are now available to more than 98 percent of the population in the United States, adding that the roll-out has begun in Canada and Mexico, and will reach Western and Central Europe by early next year.

In October, Facebook had launched a free-to-play cloud gaming feature on its social media platform, allowing users to stream and play games without downloading them.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Ubisoft, Assassins Creed
Russian Hackers Are Abusing VPNs to Hijack Accounts: US, UK Officials

Related Stories

Facebook Partners With Ubisoft in Cloud-Gaming Push, to Give User Access to Assassin’s Creed Franchise
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Has Officially Released on Android
  2. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Richard Branson Aims to Make Space Trip on July 11, Ahead of Jeff Bezos
  4. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  5. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  7. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service
  8. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  9. Realme X2 Pro Users Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0
  10. Haseen Dillruba, Never Have I Ever, and More on Netflix in July
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Removes Six Million Videos Over "Indecent" Content in Pakistan After Bans
  2. Apple, Amazon Face Antirust Investigation Over Online Sales in Spain
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Data Transfer Service From PUBG Mobile to Temporarily Shut Down Starting July 6
  4. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to Select Quality of Videos Before Sharing Them With Contacts
  5. Final Fantasy I, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III Remasters to Release on July 28 on Steam and Mobile
  6. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
  7. Light-Years Away From Earth? This Website Lets You Listen to Music Depending on Your Distance From the Planet
  8. Blue Origin: Trailblazing Female Pilot Will Go to Space at Age 82 With Jeff Bezos
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Camera Details Surface Online, Spotted With Snapdragon 888 on Geekbench
  10. Facebook Partners With Ubisoft in Cloud-Gaming Push, to Give User Access to Assassin’s Creed Franchise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com