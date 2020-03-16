Technology News
loading

Facebook to Show New VR Games at Online GDC

Facebook has announced that it will reveal the latest updates for Oculus VR titles at Facebook: Game Developers Showcase.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 16 March 2020 16:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook to Show New VR Games at Online GDC
Highlights
  • Facebook will host its own digital gaming event during GDC
  • It will reveal the latest updates for Oculus virtual reality titles
  • Details on new experiences coming to popular titles can be expected

Social media giant Facebook will host its own digital gaming event during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) starting from March 16 at 5pm GMT (10:30pm IST) to March 19.

Facebook has announced that it will reveal the latest updates for Oculus virtual reality titles at Facebook: Game Developers Showcase.

"Beginning March 16 and running through March 19, VR enthusiasts and developers can tune in to see breaking updates and trailers from anticipated games coming to Oculus Quest and the Rift Platform, as well as hear special announcements straight from the developer community. We'll pass it over to Facebook Gaming on March 24," the company said in a statement recently.

According to Facebook, one can also expect to know the earliest details on new experiences coming to popular titles like Pistol Whip and Beat Saber.

"We will see what is coming next for popular titles like Pistol Whip from the team at Cloudhead Games and Beat Saber from the folks at Beat Games. We'll also get fresh takes on original titles coming to Quest, like The Room VR: A Dark Matter from Fireproof Games, Lies Beneath from Drifter Entertainment, and Phantom: Covert Ops from nDreams," the company added.

The GDC showcase has traditionally been the platform where Facebook showcases new Virtual Reality games. However its cancellation over COVID-19 fears, it appears this online showcase will fill in on that.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, GDC, Game Developers Showcase
Google Coronavirus Website Touted by Trump Opens for Two California Counties
Apple's Security Restrictions Said to Hamper Productivity at Home

Related Stories

Facebook to Show New VR Games at Online GDC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Brings New Mi Wireless Power Bank Ahead of Mi 10 Launch in India
  2. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  3. Flipkart's Next Big Sale Promises 'Lowest Prices' on Popular Mobile Phones
  4. Motorola Razr (2019) Foldable Phone Debuts in India
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  6. Redmi Note 9S Launch Date Revealed by Xiaomi
  7. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  9. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  10. Realme 6 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Kodak CA Series LED TVs With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 23,999
  2. COVID-19: Apple Restricts Coronavirus-Themed Games, Entertainment Apps, Starts Expediting Review of Legit Apps
  3. Apple's Security Restrictions Said to Hamper Productivity at Home
  4. Facebook to Show New VR Games at Online GDC
  5. Google Coronavirus Website Touted by Trump Opens for Two California Counties
  6. Microsoft Bing Adds Live Dashboard to Track Status of Coronavirus Globally
  7. Huawei P40-Series Teaser Promises 'Visionary Photography', Shows Its Curved Display
  8. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased; Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of Debut
  9. Coronavirus: Steam Sets New Record With More Than 20 Million Concurrent Users, As Schools, Colleges, Offices Close Down
  10. Honor 30S Tipped to Sport Kirin 820 5G Chipset, 40W Fast Charging, Quad Rear Cameras: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.