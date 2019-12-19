Technology News
Facebook Buys Cloud Gaming Company PlayGiga for Undisclosed Amount

Facebook's acquisition should help it compete against Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

19 December 2019
Facebook Buys Cloud Gaming Company PlayGiga for Undisclosed Amount

PlayGiga will join the social media giant's Facebook Gaming team

Highlights
  • Facebook aims to take on Google and Microsoft at cloud game streaming
  • PlayGiga is a Spanish video gaming firm and was founded in 2013
  • Facebook reportedly paid $78 million to acquire PlayGiga

In a bid to gain footprint into cloud-based game streaming market, Facebook has acquired Spanish video gaming firm PlayGiga.

According to a CNBC report, the acquisition comes at a time when tech giants like Apple and Google have rolled out cloud-based video game streaming services like Apple Arcade and Google Stadia.

Microsoft has also previewed its xCloud game streaming service.

A Spanish business newspaper Cinco Dias claimed that Facebook acquired PlayGiga for about $78 million (roughly Rs. 554 crores).

"We're thrilled to welcome PlayGiga to the Facebook Gaming team," a Facebook spokesperson was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

PlayGiga was founded in 2013.

"We are excited to announce that the PlayGiga team is moving on to something new. We are continuing our work in cloud gaming, now with a new mission. We want to thank all of our partners and customers for their support over the years," the company wrote on its website.

Facebook acquired VR headset maker Oculus for $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,210 crores) in 2014. The social networking giant has also launched Facebook Gaming - a live-stream service that allows users to share their gameplay.

The arrival of Cloud-based game streaming services like Apple Arcade, Google Stadia and the upcoming Microsoft xCloud is all set to change the way people play games, threatening the very survival of traditional gaming industry ruled by consoles like Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation.

Cloud-based gaming is the new livestreaming trend after music and video. One big advantage of cloud gaming over the traditional one is lower cost of setup which can be played on smartphones, tablets, PCs and even TV.

Further reading: Facebook, PlayGiga, Microsoft xCloud, Microsoft, Google, Google Stadia, Stadia, Project xCloud, Apple, Apple Arcade
