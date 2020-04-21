Technology News
Facebook Officially Launches Dedicated Gaming App With Livestream Support

Facebook said it sees strong interest in the new gaming app.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 April 2020 11:01 IST
Facebook Officially Launches Dedicated Gaming App With Livestream Support

Facebook has been testing the app in some parts of the world since 2018

Highlights
  • Facebook Gaming will take on Twitch, Mixer
  • Facebook Gaming app has been in testing since 2018
  • It is only available for Android users right now

Facebook on Monday launched a standalone gaming app, allowing users to create and watch livestreams of games in a challenge to the Amazon-owned Twitch platform. The new app was available Monday for Android devices, with a separate version for Apple's iOS in the works. Facebook said the new app will enable users to watch "e-sports" or game competitions as well as participate in games with other users online.

The leading social network said it accelerated the launch "to encourage meaningful community interactions" for people locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook said it sees strong interest in the new app, with some 700 million of its global users already playing games or participating in gaming groups on its platform.

It has been testing the app in some parts of the world since 2018.

"The Facebook Gaming app is a focused, gaming-only experience where you can watch your favorite streamers, play instant games and take part in gaming groups," the leading social network said in a statement on Twitter.

"It's all of Facebook Gaming in one neat, app-sized package."

