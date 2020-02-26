Technology News
loading

Facebook Acquires VR Game Developer Sanzaru Games

Sanzaru Games would join Facebook's Oculus Studios as an "independently operated studio".

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 26 February 2020 15:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Acquires VR Game Developer Sanzaru Games

Sanzaru Games was behind the best virtual reality (VR) game of 2019 titled Asgard's Wrath

Highlights
  • Facebook has acquired Sanzaru Games
  • Sanzaru Games would join Facebook's Oculus Studios
  • Facebook in November last year acquired Beat Games

Facebook has acquired Sanzaru Games, the developer behind the best virtual reality (VR) game of 2019 titled Asgard's Wrath for an undisclosed sum.

Sanzaru Games would join Facebook's Oculus Studios as an "independently operated studio", reports uploadvr.com.

"We're thrilled to share that Sanzaru is joining the Oculus Studios team! Together, we will continue to pursue a future of rich, immersive and original VR game content. Excited for what's to come!" Sanzaru Games said in a statement.

"We can confirm the vast majority of Sanzaru will be joining the Oculus Studios team," Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook in November last year acquired Beat Games, the developer of popular Virtual Reality rhythm game called Beat Saber. Beat Games became part of Facebook's VR gaming Group Oculus Studios.

At its sixth Oculus Connect conference in September, Facebook shared its vision for VR and plans to build the future of computing with people at the centre with new updates for Quest VR Headsets.

Among the announcements was Oculus Link which allows users to connect Quest with a PC via a USB Type-C cable, including announcing Horizon and finger tracking for Quest.

The company also announced Facebook Horizon, a new social experience in VR where one can build their own worlds with easy-to-use tools (no coding skills required).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Sanzaru Games
Redmi Phone Coming Soon With Support for ISRO NaVIC Navigation System, Xiaomi Reveals
Realme 6 Series Features Revealed: 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display, 30W Flash Charge, and More

Related Stories

Facebook Acquires VR Game Developer Sanzaru Games
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  2. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  3. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  4. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Deals
  5. Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  6. First Non-Oxygen Breathing Animal Found? Scientists Say Yes
  7. Realme 6 Series to Offer 64-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display, More
  8. Mi Dual Driver In-Ear Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Debut in India
  9. Xiaomi Says Upcoming Redmi Phone to Offer ISRO NaVIC Navigation Support
  10. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Canon EOS 850D DSLR With DualPixel AF, 4K Video Recording Launched in India
  2. Realme 6 Series Features Revealed: 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display, 30W Flash Charge, and More
  3. Facebook Acquires VR Game Developer Sanzaru Games
  4. Redmi Phone Coming Soon With Support for ISRO NaVIC Navigation System, Xiaomi Reveals
  5. Smithsonian Institution Releases 2.8 Million 2D, 3D Images Into the Public Domain
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Camera Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch Next Week
  7. Airtel Streamlines International Roaming With New Premium Pack, Pre-Booking for Prepaid Connections
  8. Musk's SpaceX Rocket Production Facility Approved by Port of Los Angeles
  9. Capcom, Square Enix Will Not Attend PAX East 2020, EA Backs Out of GDC 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns
  10. Virgin Galactic Reports High Interest in Its Space Flights
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.