NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • ESL India Fall Finale to Be Replayed After Optic Gaming's 'Forsaken' Cheated

ESL India Fall Finale to Be Replayed After Optic Gaming's 'Forsaken' Cheated

, 25 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ESL India Fall Finale to Be Replayed After Optic Gaming's 'Forsaken' Cheated

Highlights

  • The losing finalist and semi-finalist to Optic Gaming will square off
  • This will take place this weekend
  • ESL India has banned Forsaken for five years

ESL India has announced that the ESL Fall Finale will be replayed after discovering evidence of cheating by disgraced Optic Gaming pro player Nikhil 'Forsaken' Kumawat. Matches involving losing semi-finalists and finalists to Optic Gaming will be replayed. 2eZ Gaming will take on Slaughter Rage Army on October 28. The winner of this best of three match will represent India in the ESL Pro League Asia finals.

"We at ESL India have completed a thorough review of the recent incident regarding Nikhil 'Forsaken' Kumawat and OpTic India at the ESL India Premiership Fall Season CS:GO final and we would like to apologize that cheating could even happen at this competition," reads a post from the organisers. Furthermore, in line with the E-sports Integrity Coalition (ESIC) ruling, Kumawat will be banned for five years from playing in tourneys organised by ESL and its partners.

"In accordance with a ruling by the E-sports Integrity Coalition (ESIC), Kumawat stands banned for a length of five years. This ban will prevent him from taking part in any and all ESL, Nodwin Gaming and other ESIC Partner events up to October 25, 2023."

Yesterday ESIC revealed that Forsaken would be the recipient of a five year ban rather than a lifetime one.

"We considered the nature and extent of his cheating as a level four offence under the Code (Art 2.4.4)," claims ESIC General Manager Kezra Powell.

"For a second offence, the maximum sanction is a lifetime ban, but we took the view that this was not proportionate as his first offence in 2017 was only very indirectly related to this offence and that a lifetime ban would have been disproportionate. We are conscious that many in the CS:GO community will disagree with this and we understand their feelings, but do not agree and feel that sanctions in esports ought to reflect what is accepted practice in traditional sports as our industry professionalises."

Previously it was reported that Optic Gaming may exit India. The e-sports company set up shop in India in May this year with support from local firms such as content agency AFK Gaming and e-sports platform SoStronk providing marketing and technical support respectively. A month after its inception Optic India was announced. This was its all-Indian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team. Optic India was disbanded last week following the discovery of Forsaken using hacks. Now it seems that the organisation as a whole plans to exit India.

"The company is now calculating its options and in a drastic development may move out of India altogether," claims one report citing sources "in the know-how of these things."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ESL India, Optic Gaming, Optic India, CSGO, counter strike global offensive
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Ericsson Commences Exports of 5G-Ready Telecom Equipment From India
Billion Capture Plus
ESL India Fall Finale to Be Replayed After Optic Gaming's 'Forsaken' Cheated
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 With Front Camera Slider, 10GB RAM Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy A6s, Galaxy A9s With Snapdragon 660, 6GB RAM Launched
  3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Set to Launch in China Today
  4. Nokia 8110 4G 'Banana Phone' Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  5. WhatsApp Finally Gets Stickers Functionality and Dedicated Stickers Store
  6. PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Now Live for Android and iOS
  7. Realme C1 Review
  8. Samsung Teases Galaxy A8s With a Display Hole for Selfie Camera
  9. Micromax Spark Go Is the Company's Latest Android Go Budget Smartphone
  10. Oppo A3s Price in India Cut, 2GB RAM Variant Now Priced at Rs. 9,990
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.