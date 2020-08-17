Technology News
loading

Epic Games Wins Support From Fortnite Gamers, Firms on Apple Standoff

Epic Games started a social media campaign against the iPhone maker by releasing a parody of Apple's iconic "1984" commercial in its video game.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 August 2020 11:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Epic Games Wins Support From Fortnite Gamers, Firms on Apple Standoff

Photo Credit: Epic Games

Facebook seized on the backlash to attack Apple's commissions too

Highlights
  • Epic Games started a social media campaign against the iPhone maker
  • Developers have long criticised Apple's commissions
  • Analysts believe users of Apple devices spend the most on gaming

Fortnite creator Epic Games found support from its legions of gamers, Tinder-owner Match Group, and Spotify for suing Apple and Google after the tech giants dropped the popular video game from their app stores for violating payment guidelines.

Epic Games started a social media campaign against the iPhone maker by releasing a parody of Apple's iconic "1984" commercial in its video game, and soon the hashtag "#FreeFortnite" was trending on Twitter.

Gamers with hundreds of thousands of YouTube followers took to the video-streaming platform and other social media platforms to share their thoughts on the situation and show their support.

"This is insane, we are watching actual history take place because we just don't see this anymore," a YouTuber with the handle "thatdenverguy", who has more than a million subscribers, said.

"Tim Sweeney and everybody at Epic, we stand with you and thank you for standing up for something bigger than Fortnite here that helps us out."

Google declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday, Apple said Fortnite was removed because Epic had launched the payment feature with the "express intent of violating the App Store guidelines" after having had apps in the store for a decade.

Developers have long criticised Apple's commissions of between 15 percent and 30 percent on many App Store purchases, its prohibitions on courting customers for outside signs-ups, and what some developers see as an opaque and unpredictable app-vetting process.

Facebook, which has long been at odds with Apple over privacy issues, seized on the backlash to attack the commissions too. It said Apple had declined a request to waive the fees for the social network's new online events product, framing the decision as a refusal to assist small businesses.

Analysts believe users of Apple devices spend the most on gaming through their purchases on the App Store, which is the largest component of the company's services segment revenue of $46.3 billion per year (roughly Rs. 3.46 lakh crores).

"We are somewhat surprised that Epic is the one that has chosen to mount the challenge as Epic also operates a digital store where they take a cut of third-party sales," Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani said.

Apple, Google, and Facebook are among major American technology companies that have come under fire for their alleged abuse of market power and just last month their chief executives were grilled by lawmakers in a five-hour long congressional hearing.

Companies, including music streaming service provider Spotify Technology SA and the owner of Hinge and other dating apps Match Group Inc, issued statements supporting Epic, with Match accusing Apple of using its "unfair policies to hurt consumers, app developers and entrepreneurs."

Gene Muster, a managing partner at Loup Ventures, said developer benefits have enabled the App Store to be a trusted source of software and content for nearly 1.4 billion active Apple devices.

"Lowering or eliminating the fee would jeopardise the integrity of the App Store," he added.

Launched in 2017, Fortnite has amassed a huge following among young gamers and its popularity has pushed the valuation of Epic Games to over $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1.27 lakh crores) in a funding round earlier this year. The free-to-play battle-royal videogame competes with Tencent Holdings's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

In both Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store, Fortnite had about 2 million downloads in July 2020, according to mobile analytics firm SensorTower. But Apple users spent about $34 million (roughly Rs. 254 crores), while Android users spent only $2 million (roughly Rs. 14.96 crores), according to its data.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games, Apple, Apple App Store, Google, Google Play Store, Tinder, Spotify
WhatsApp Offers a Glimpse of Dedicated Sticker Search Through Latest Beta
Suicide Squad Game Is Called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Related Stories

Epic Games Wins Support From Fortnite Gamers, Firms on Apple Standoff
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  2. Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones to Launch on August 18
  3. Jio Offers 5 Months of Free Data and Calls With JioFi For Independence Day
  4. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Alleged Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras,Flat Screen
  6. Realme C12 Launching in India on August 18: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Review
  8. Flipkart, Amazon Sales See Huge Demand for Power Banks, Storage Products
  9. Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets a Price Cut on Amazon
  10. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ZTE Axon 20 5G With ‘Under-Screen Camera’ to Launch on September 1
  2. Flipkart, Amazon Sales See Huge Demand for Power Banks, Trimmers, Storage Products
  3. Samsung Galaxy M01 Gets a Price Cut in India, Reduced to Rs. 8,399 on Amazon
  4. Redmi 9 Prime Next Sale in India on August 24 via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Sale Offers, More
  5. BSNL Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Up to 50Mbps Speed Under a Monthly Charge of Rs. 700: Report
  6. Google Looking to Replace Duo With Meet: Report
  7. Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Test Idea of iPhone as Market Unto Itself in Lawsuit
  8. Google Stops Responding Directly to Data Requests From Hong Kong Government
  9. MTNL Launches New Rs. 399 Prepaid Plan, Reintroduces Rs. 1,298 and Rs. 1,499 Packs for Limited Period
  10. Amazon Hit by Antitrust Investigation in Germany Over Third-Party Seller Practices: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com