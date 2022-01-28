Technology News
  Lunar New Year Gaming Sales: Best Deals on Epic Games and Games the Shop Stores

Lunar New Year Gaming Sales: Best Deals on Epic Games and Games the Shop Stores

Epic Games Store Lunar New Year Sale will continue till February 10.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 January 2022 15:05 IST
Lunar New Year Gaming Sales: Best Deals on Epic Games and Games the Shop Stores

Photo Credit: Ember Labs

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Red Dead Redemption 2 get 50 percent off during the sale

Highlights
  • Games the Shop's sale will end on February 6
  • Epic Games Store is offering up to 75 percent discount on some games
  • The sale brings discounts on games from multiple genres

Epic Games Store and Games the Shop have announced Lunar New Year Sale with coupons and discounts, allowing you to save up to 85 percent on select PC games. Epic Games Store Lunar New Year Sale will end on February 10 and you can buy games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 6 Standard Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more at up to 50 percent off. Games The Shop Lunar New Year Sale is now live and brings huge discounts to titles such as Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition For PC, Resident Evil 3, Devil May Cry 5 With Vergil, NBA 2K22, and more for a limited time.

The Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale started on Thursday, January 27 and will be active till February 10. Highlights of the sale include 50 percent off on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla bringing the cost down to Rs. 2,474, Red Dead Redemption 2 going for Rs. 1,599, and Cyberpunk 2077 available for Rs. 1,499. The discounts on titles range from 10 percent to 75 percent. Additionally, players can avail a $10 (roughly Rs 750) off on a total bill of above $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,200) by subscribing to Epic Game Store emails.

Check out the list of the best-selling games available at huge discounts during the sale.

  • Far Cry 6 Standard Edition at Rs. 1,949 — 35 percent off
  • Ruined King: A League of Legends Story at Rs. 1,031 — 20 percent off
  • Biomutant at Rs. 944 — 50 percent off
  • Grand Theft Auto V at Rs. 1,160 — 50 percent off
  • Battlefield 2042 at Rs. 1,739 — 42 percent off
  • Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits at Rs. 657 — 30 percent off
  • This Is The Police 2 at Rs. 124 — 75 percent off
  • Chivalry 2 at Rs. 629 — 33 percent off
  • Borderlands 3 at Rs. 747 — 75 percent off
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship at Rs. 844 — 35 percent off
  • STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 924 — 63 percent off
  • Sherlock Holmes Chapter One at Rs. 1,839 — 20 percent off
  • Rebel Cops at Rs. 155 — 67 percent off
  • Partisans 1941 at Rs. 599 — 50 percent off
  • Of Bird And Cage at Rs. 229 — 50 percent off
  • Dead by Daylight at Rs. 324— 50 percent off
  • Prison Architect at Rs. 174— 75 percent off
  • The Darkside Detective at Rs. 123— 60 percent off
  • Chorus at Rs. 674 — 25 percent off
  • Titan Quest Anniversary Edition Rs. 174 — 75 percent off
  • SpellForce 3 Reforced Rs. 337 — 75 percent off

The ongoing Games The Shop Lunar New Year Sale - PC Digital is already live on the website and will run until February 6. As mentioned, players can save up to 80 percent off the original price of the listed games during the sale.

Here's a list of the popular games available at steep discounts during the Games The Shop Lunar New Year Sale.

  • Days Gone For PC at Rs. 1,799 — 40 percent off
  • NBA 2K22 For PC at Rs. 1,088 — 67 percent off
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition For PC at Rs. 549 — 50 percent off
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 at Rs. 749 — 75 percent off
  • Resident Evil 3 at Rs. 1,049 — 70 percent off
  • Devil May Cry 5 With Vergil For PC at Rs. 1,154 — 34 percent off
  • Resident Evil Village at Rs. 1,749 — 50 percent off
  • 2K Ball N' Brawl Bundle For PC at Rs. 1,739 — 50 percent off
  • BioShock: The Collection at Rs. 348 — 80 percent off
  • Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel at Rs. 254 — 70 percent off
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition (Steam) at Rs. 560 — 67 percent off
  • Dishonored - Definitive Edition at Rs. 199 — 80 percent off

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6

    • Good
    • Pick stealth or guns blazing
    • Varied mission approaches
    • Satisfying gunplay
    • Headshots are fun
    • Co-op is fun
    • Supremos, Resolver weapons
    • New enemy types
    • Gun holstering system
    • Vehicular variety
    • Bad
    • Bit of padding
    • Useless enemy respawning
    • Special forces are meh
    • Can't go too far in co-op
    • Side activities are okay
    • Could be more authentic
    • Amigos are more for flair
    • In-game store uses real money
    • No cross-play support
    Read detailed Ubisoft Far Cry 6 review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
    Series Far Cry
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Battlefield 2042

    Battlefield 2042

      • Good
      • Portal is a fun, powerful creation tool
      • Gameplay stays true to original
      • Graphics are smooth and crisp
      • Older titles shine after being remastered
      • Bad
      • 128-player lobbies create chaos
      • All-Out Warfare is too much for newbies
      • Hazard Zone doesn’t work (for now)
      • Specialists don’t feel special
      Read detailed EA Battlefield 2042 review
      Genre Shooter
      Platform PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
      Modes Multiplayer
      Series Battlefield
      PEGI Rating 18+
      Comments

      Further reading: Games The Shop, Epic Games Store, Epic Games Store Lunar New Year Sale, Games The Shop Lunar New Year Sale, Epic Games, Cyberpunk 2077, Battlefield 2042, Biomutant, Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 6
      Nithya P Nair
      Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
      Lunar New Year Gaming Sales: Best Deals on Epic Games and Games the Shop Stores
