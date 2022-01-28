Epic Games Store and Games the Shop have announced Lunar New Year Sale with coupons and discounts, allowing you to save up to 85 percent on select PC games. Epic Games Store Lunar New Year Sale will end on February 10 and you can buy games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 6 Standard Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more at up to 50 percent off. Games The Shop Lunar New Year Sale is now live and brings huge discounts to titles such as Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition For PC, Resident Evil 3, Devil May Cry 5 With Vergil, NBA 2K22, and more for a limited time.

The Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale started on Thursday, January 27 and will be active till February 10. Highlights of the sale include 50 percent off on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla bringing the cost down to Rs. 2,474, Red Dead Redemption 2 going for Rs. 1,599, and Cyberpunk 2077 available for Rs. 1,499. The discounts on titles range from 10 percent to 75 percent. Additionally, players can avail a $10 (roughly Rs 750) off on a total bill of above $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,200) by subscribing to Epic Game Store emails.

Check out the list of the best-selling games available at huge discounts during the sale.

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition at Rs. 1,949 — 35 percent off

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story at Rs. 1,031 — 20 percent off

Biomutant at Rs. 944 — 50 percent off

Grand Theft Auto V at Rs. 1,160 — 50 percent off

Battlefield 2042 at Rs. 1,739 — 42 percent off

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent off

Kena: Bridge of Spirits at Rs. 657 — 30 percent off

This Is The Police 2 at Rs. 124 — 75 percent off

Chivalry 2 at Rs. 629 — 33 percent off

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 747 — 75 percent off

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship at Rs. 844 — 35 percent off

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs. 924 — 63 percent off

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One at Rs. 1,839 — 20 percent off

Rebel Cops at Rs. 155 — 67 percent off

Partisans 1941 at Rs. 599 — 50 percent off

Of Bird And Cage at Rs. 229 — 50 percent off

Dead by Daylight at Rs. 324— 50 percent off

Prison Architect at Rs. 174— 75 percent off

The Darkside Detective at Rs. 123— 60 percent off

Chorus at Rs. 674 — 25 percent off

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition Rs. 174 — 75 percent off

SpellForce 3 Reforced Rs. 337 — 75 percent off

The ongoing Games The Shop Lunar New Year Sale - PC Digital is already live on the website and will run until February 6. As mentioned, players can save up to 80 percent off the original price of the listed games during the sale.

Here's a list of the popular games available at steep discounts during the Games The Shop Lunar New Year Sale.