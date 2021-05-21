Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021 is live with coupons and discounts, allowing you to save up to 75 percent on select games. It is also offering NBA 2K21 for free for a limited time. The Mega Sale 2021 coupons give you $10 (roughly Rs. 730) for every game you purchase that costs $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) or more, that you can then invest in your next purchase. The sale will end on June 17 and before that, you can buy games such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V, and more at up to 45 percent off.

Epic is once again hosting its Mega Sale where you can get a $10 coupon — Rs. 750 coupon in India — just by signing in and clicking on Get My Epic Coupon. This coupon will be applied at checkout for an eligible game (above $14.99) and you will receive another $10 coupon.

Only one $10 coupon can be received on a single transaction if it's over $14.99 and you cannot apply more than one coupon in a single purchase. The coupons can only be applied to games already released on the Epic Games Store and not on DLCs, season passes, or in-game purchases. It should be noted that all $10 coupons will expire when the sale ends.

Besides the coupon system, there are regular discounts during the Epic Mega Sale 2021 as well on games such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Rs. 2,249), Cyberpunk 2077 (Rs. 2,399), Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rs. 2,143), GTA V (Rs. 1,276), Kingdom Hearts III (Rs. 2,679), Oddworld Soulstorm (Rs. 943), Godfall (Rs. 1,991), Outriders (Rs. 2,235), Detroit: Become Human (Rs. 1,329), Star Wards Squadrons (Rs. 1,749), Twin Mirror (Rs. 1,455), Huntdown (Rs. 476), and more.

Additionally, Epic is offering NBA 2K21 for free till May 27 (8:30pm IST) with another mystery free game available starting next week. Mega Sale 2021 will end on June 17 at 11am EDT (8:30pm IST).