Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021 Brings Discounts, $10 Coupons on Games; Get NBA 2K21 for Free

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021 Brings Discounts, $10 Coupons on Games; Get NBA 2K21 for Free

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021 kicked off on May 20 and will continue till June 17.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 May 2021 11:07 IST
Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021 Brings Discounts, $10 Coupons on Games; Get NBA 2K21 for Free

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021 brings up to 75 percent off on games

Highlights
  • Epic Mega Sale 2021 gives you a free $10 coupon (roughly Rs. 730)
  • Coupons can be used on games worth $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) or more
  • Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021 brings NBA 2K21 for free

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021 is live with coupons and discounts, allowing you to save up to 75 percent on select games. It is also offering NBA 2K21 for free for a limited time. The Mega Sale 2021 coupons give you $10 (roughly Rs. 730) for every game you purchase that costs $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) or more, that you can then invest in your next purchase. The sale will end on June 17 and before that, you can buy games such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA V, and more at up to 45 percent off.

Epic is once again hosting its Mega Sale where you can get a $10 coupon — Rs. 750 coupon in India — just by signing in and clicking on Get My Epic Coupon. This coupon will be applied at checkout for an eligible game (above $14.99) and you will receive another $10 coupon.

Only one $10 coupon can be received on a single transaction if it's over $14.99 and you cannot apply more than one coupon in a single purchase. The coupons can only be applied to games already released on the Epic Games Store and not on DLCs, season passes, or in-game purchases. It should be noted that all $10 coupons will expire when the sale ends.

Besides the coupon system, there are regular discounts during the Epic Mega Sale 2021 as well on games such as Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Rs. 2,249), Cyberpunk 2077 (Rs. 2,399), Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rs. 2,143), GTA V (Rs. 1,276), Kingdom Hearts III (Rs. 2,679), Oddworld Soulstorm (Rs. 943), Godfall (Rs. 1,991), Outriders (Rs. 2,235), Detroit: Become Human (Rs. 1,329), Star Wards Squadrons (Rs. 1,749), Twin Mirror (Rs. 1,455), Huntdown (Rs. 476), and more.

Additionally, Epic is offering NBA 2K21 for free till May 27 (8:30pm IST) with another mystery free game available starting next week. Mega Sale 2021 will end on June 17 at 11am EDT (8:30pm IST).

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epic Games Store, Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021, Epic Games, Epic, Cyberpunk 2077, GTA 5
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Tencent Rides Soaring Online Gaming Revenue to Post 65-Percent Rise in Q1 Profit

Related Stories

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021 Brings Discounts, $10 Coupons on Games; Get NBA 2K21 for Free
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tip of the Iceberg: NASA Releases Image Of Melting Glacier Taken From ISS
  2. Snyder’s Zombie Movie, Army of the Dead, Needs a Bullet to the Brain
  3. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar 'Battlegrounds' Tipped to Release on June 18
  4. UFO Seen in Leaked Video Allegedly Captured by US Navy: Watch
  5. Superzoom Shootout: Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung S21 Ultra vs Vivo X60 Pro+
  6. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  8. Telegram Founder Slams Apple For Selling Hardware From The 'Middle Ages'
  9. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  10. Airtel to Give Rs. 49 Recharge for Free, Double Benefits With Rs. 79 Plan
#Latest Stories
  1. Clubhouse Android App Now Available for Download in India and Across the Globe
  2. Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2021 Brings Discounts, $10 Coupons on Games; Get NBA 2K21 for Free
  3. US Air Force Plans to Harvest Solar Energy in Space, Send It to Earth
  4. Tencent Rides Soaring Online Gaming Revenue to Post 65-Percent Rise in Q1 Profit
  5. Redmi Note 8 (2021) Officially Teased by Xiaomi, Expected to Launch Soon
  6. Google Store to Open in New York City This Summer, Its First Physical Outlet
  7. Snap to Introduce New Version of Spectacles Augmented Reality Glasses to Aid Artists and Developers
  8. Snapchat Updates for Creators, Businesses to Take on Instagram Detailed at Snap Partner Summit 2021
  9. Twitter Verification Application Process Restarts: How to Apply
  10. Transsion India Is Providing 60 Days Extended Warranty on Tecno and Itel Mobile Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com