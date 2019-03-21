Here's Every New Epic Games Store Exclusive Announced at GDC 2019

At GDC 2019, Epic Games announced a host of games that would exclusive to the company's Epic Games Store, forsaking a release on Steam, the de facto PC game storefront for many. These include PS4-exclusive Detroit: Become Human, Ancestors — a new game from Assassin's Creed creator Patrice Desilets, Oxenfree developer Night School Studio's next game Afterparty, and Control from Quantum Break and Alan Wake developer Remedy among others. In addition to this the Fortnite maker revealed that Ubisoft's older games like Ghost Recon Wildlands, Watch Dogs 2, and more would be making it to the Epic Games Store. Furthermore, Ubisoft will be integrating features from Uplay to Epic Game Store so players can share friends lists between the services.

Here's the list of upcoming Epic Games Store exclusives.

Epic Games Store GDC 2019 exclusives

Afterparty

Control

The Cycle

Dauntless

Industries of Titan

Journey to the Savage Planet

Kine

Phoenix Point

The Sinking City

Spellbreak

Solar Ash Kingdom

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Heavy Rain

Beyond: Two Souls

Detroit: Become Human

While some of these like Control would be coming to Xbox One and PS4, all of these would be skipping Steam for a year at the very least. Plus, sci-fi role-playing game The Outer Worlds from Obsidian would be on the Epic Games Store in addition to the Microsoft Store for Windows PC.

This follows the news that Epic Games Store exclusives like Metro: Exodus have found success on the platform. Epic Games Store stats shared during a GDC 2019 keynote reportedly claimed that sales for Metro: Exodus were two-and-a-half times that of its predecessor Metro: Last Light for the same duration since launch.

That's good news for fans of the franchise, and it appears that the game's switch to Epic Games Store has been a success. Metro: Exodus is the third instalment in the survival horror series, preceded by Metro: Last Light, and Metro 2033 respectively.

