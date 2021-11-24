Epic Games Store has introduced its Black Friday deals on PC games. While most games are listed with price cuts, even some recently releases that have been unveiled this year, are listed with deals. For instance, Hitman 3 is listed with a major 60 percent discount and Cyberpunk 2077 and Biomutant are listed with 50 percent off. Black Friday 2021 deals are already live on Epic Games Store and will be listed till November 30. The store is offering deals of up to 75 percent off on PC games.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is listed on Epic Games Store with a discount of 10 percent and is priced for Rs. 638.10 for the Indian audience. This game is still in its early access phase since October. The newly released Hitman 3 is priced with a 60 percent discount of Rs 567.60, instead of Rs. 1,419. The Black Friday Deals on Epic Games Store were first spotted by PCGamer.

Popular games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Biomutant are priced at Rs. 1,499 with a 50 percent discount. Among Us is available for just Rs. 89.25 and is listed with a discount of 25 percent. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt sees a massive discount of 80 percent and is listed for Rs. 282.60 only. Games that are first time on sale include Far Cry 6 Standard Edition, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Riders Republic, Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition, and Crysis Remastered Trilogy. There is up to 25 percent off on all of these games. Over 1,000 games have been listed as part of Black Friday 2021 deals. This sale will end on November 30.

PlayStation Black Friday sale has also kicked off just in time for the holiday season with discounts on nearly 400 games. Top deals include heavy discounts on FIFA 2022, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, Returnal, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. PS5 and PS4 gamers can also look grab titles like Far Cry 6, Hitman 3, Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, and Back 4 Blood with price cuts. Sony has also slashed the price of its PlayStation Plus subscription down to Rs. 1,999, a discount of 33 percent.