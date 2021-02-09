Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Epic Games Spring Showcase and Sale Starts From February 11, Brings New Announcements, Discounts on Games

Epic Games Spring Showcase and Sale Starts From February 11, Brings New Announcements, Discounts on Games

Epic Games Spring Showcase includes extended gameplays from developers showing off their games.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 February 2021 13:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Epic Games Spring Showcase and Sale Starts From February 11, Brings New Announcements, Discounts on Games

Epic Games sale will bring discounts on Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars games, and more

Highlights
  • The sale will offer deeper discounts for Star Wars Battlefront II owners
  • Epic Games sale will end on February 25
  • Epic Games Spring Showcase will bring new announcements

Epic Games Store has announced a Spring Showcase and sale that will start from February 11. The Spring Showcase includes new announcements, gameplay, and more which will be livestreamed on Twitch starting at 2pm EST (12:30am IST) on the day. The Epic Games Store Spring Showcase and Sale will start from 11am EST (9:30pm IST) on February 11 and continue till February 25. The sale includes several titles that will be discounted including Star Wars: Squadrons, Cyberpunk 2077, Hades, and more. Epic Games has also shared a preview for interested shoppers to take a look at the games that will be available during the sale.

The Epic Games Store Spring Showcase will be livestreamed on Twitch and will bring new announcements and gameplay footage. It also includes extended looks at games presented by their developers that fans can get to know and understand the game before they purchase. The Spring Showcase will start from 2pm EST (12:30am IST) on Epic Games Twitch channel and those who are interested can head to the livestreaming platform and turn on notifications to know when the stream starts.

Alongside, the Epic Games Store sale will also start on February 11 but a little early at 11am EST (9:30pm IST) and will last till February 25, 11am EST. It will bring discounts on popular games like Star Wars: Squadrons – up to 40 percent off, Cyberpunk 2077 – up to 10 percent off, Assassin's Creed Valhalla – up to 20 percent off, Hades – up to 20 percent off, and SnowRunner – up to 40 percent off.

Customers who already own Star Wars Battlefront II will get deeper discounts on other games in the Star Wars universe. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be discounted by 50 percent for all customers while eligible customers, presumably those who own Star Wars Battlefront II, can get the game at a 55 percent discount. Similarly, Star Wars: Squadrons will be available at a 50 percent discount for eligible shoppers during the Epic Games Store sale. Some of the other games that will be discounted during the Epic Games Store Showcase and Sale include Jurassic World Evolution, Cities Skylines, Alien: Isolation, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Chronos: Before the Ashes, Godfall, Elite Dangerous, and more.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epic, Epic Games, Epic Games Store Spring Showcase and Sale, Epic Games Store, Epic Games Store Sale
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Supplier Wistron Says Looking to Restart Violence-Hit Karnataka Plant
Redmi 8A Dual Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report

Related Stories

Epic Games Spring Showcase and Sale Starts From February 11, Brings New Announcements, Discounts on Games
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. From Satya to Choked, the Journey of Anurag Kashyap
  3. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  4. Titan Launches Three TraQ Fitness-Focussed Smartwatches in India
  5. A Beginner’s Guide to Bitcoin in India
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Teased, Company Asks Fans to Choose Box Design
  7. Android 12 Leak Tips New Privacy Features, UI Changes
  8. Apple May Discontinue iPhone 12 mini Production Due to Weak Demand
  9. MIUI 12.5 Update International Rollout Starts From Q2 2021
  10. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Goes on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Launch Date Set for February 25: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Google Photos Now Lets You Double Tap or Pinch to Zoom in on Videos
  3. Barcode Scanner Play Pass App Turns Malicious After Recent Update, Removed From Play Store
  4. Forget 5G, US and China Are Already Fighting for 6G Dominance
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 Specifications, Model Numbers Leak
  6. Redmi 8A Dual Starts Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  7. Epic Games Spring Showcase and Sale Starts From February 11, Brings New Announcements, Discounts on Games
  8. Android 12 Tipped to Come With UI Changes, New Privacy Features
  9. Apple Supplier Wistron Says Looking to Restart Violence-Hit Karnataka Plant
  10. HTC Wildfire E lite With Helio A20 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com