Epic Games Holiday Sale Brings Heavy Discounts on Far Cry 6, More, Free Games Every Day

Epic Games Holiday Sale will be live from December 16 to January 6.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 December 2021 16:29 IST
Photo Credit: Epic Games

Epic Games will be offering Shenmue III as its first free game of the Holiday Sale

Highlights
  • Epic Games' Epic Coupon can be used multiple times during the sale
  • 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons will get up to 95 percent off
  • Epic Games will also offer discounts for its bestselling games

Epic Games has announced its Holiday Sale that brings discounts on popular titles including Far Cry 6 and Battlefield 2042. The company is offering discounts of up to 95 percent on games, editions, and add-ons. The sale will also give PC gamers one free game every day for the next 15 days. Epic Games has also reintroduced its Epic Coupon that will give customers $10 (roughly Rs. 760) off on every game they purchase that costs more than $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,150). On the first day of its Holiday Sale, Epic Games is offering Shenmue III free of cost to gamers.

The Epic Games Holiday Sale was announced on Thursday. The sale is active from December 16 at 11am ET (9:30pm IST) to January 6 at 11am ET and 1,300 games, editions, and their add-ons are on sale on the Epic Games Store. The discounts on these 1,300 items ranges from 10 percent to 95 percent.

Epic Games Holiday Sale best deals

Far Cry 6 (review) at Rs. 1,950 - 35 percent off.

Battlefield 2042 (review) at Rs. 1,980 - 34 percent off.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Rs. 1,950 - 35 percent off.

Outriders at Rs. 983 - 61 percent off.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 at Rs. 1,714 - 30 percent) off

Naraka: Bladepoint at Rs. 959 - 20 percent off

F.I.S.T: Forged in Shadow Torch at Rs. 1,104 - 15 percent off

Back 4 Blood at 1,799 - 40 percent off

Hot Wheels Unleashed at Rs. 1,050 - 30 percent off

Alan Wake Remastered at Rs. 567 - 20 percent off

World War Z Aftermath at Rs. 704 - 25 percent off

In addition to these discounts, the company has also announced Epic Deals - discounts on in-game items for the bestsellers on the store. Fortnite's Winterfest will have a free "Blizzabelle Outfit" and it can be redeemed from the in-game store. Warframe players will get two new skins - "Oscira Longsword Skin" and "Oscira Staff Skin". Rocket League, on the other hand, will get the "Twista: Special Edition Inverted Wheels."

Epic Games has also announced that it will offer 15 free games during its Holiday Sale. The first of which is Shenmue III that will be available for free till December 17 at 9:30pm IST. The rest of the 14 games will be announced as and when they become free and Epic Games will offer one free game per day durings its sale.

As mentioned earlier, Epic Games has reintroduced the Epic Coupon during its Holiday Sale. The coupon will have $10 off for every purchase of a full game costing $14.99 and above. It also mentions that customers can use the Epic Coupon multiple times during a purchase. For example, if they purchase 10 games that cost more than $14.99, they will receive a total discount of $100 (roughly Rs. 7,600). This deal will only last till the end of the Holiday Sale.

Comments

Further reading: Epic Games, Epic Games Holiday Sale, Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2043, Back 4 Blood
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More

