Epic Games Kicks Off Holiday Sale With Cities: Skylines Free for 24 Hours

Epic Games will offer one free game every day for 15 days, starting December 17.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 December 2020 12:45 IST
Cities: Skylines is a city-building simulation game

Highlights
  • Cities: Skylines is free on the Epic Games store till December 18, 9:30pm
  • Cities: Skylines was launched back in 2015
  • Epic Games is offering a free game every day for 15 days

Cities: Skylines is free for one day today. Epic Games has kicked off its holiday sale offering one free game every day for 15 days, and city building sim Cities: Skylines is the first on the list. The game is available for free on the Epic Games store today, December 18, till 9:30pm IST, after which players will have to pay for it. The Epic Games holiday sale started on December 17 and will offer a different free game every 24 hours. The only caveat is that players have no way of knowing what's coming the next day.

Cities: Skylines is the first of 15 free games that Epic plans to offer to its users through the Epic Games store. The game was launched back in 2015 and has recently been made available on the Epic store. It has received “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam. It is a city simulation game where players have to create and maintain a real city, taking into account all the hardships that come with it.

To recall, Cities: Skylines is available for free only till 9:30pm IST today. When not on sale, the game is priced at Rs. 709 on the Epic store and Rs. 729 on Steam. To download the game from Epic store, all you need is a free account that can be created here.

Each free game that Epic offers during the sale period will be available for 24 hours and then replaced by the next game. But not a free game every day, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale also brings deals with up to 75 percent off on some titles. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Review) is on sale for Rs. 2,489, which is a 17 percent discount over its retail price of Rs. 2,999. Immortals: Fenyx Rising (Review) has got a 33 percent discount and is going for Rs. 2,009. Stars Wars Squadrons is on 40 percent off and you can buy it for Rs. 1,499. Another new title, Watch Dogs: Legion (Review), has got a 33 percent discount and is available for Rs. 2,009.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

