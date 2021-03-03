Technology News
loading

Epic Games Buys Fall Guys Developer Tonic Games Group

Fall Guys will be available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox soon, Tonic Games had revealed last month

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 March 2021 20:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Epic Games Buys Fall Guys Developer Tonic Games Group

Photo Credit: Epic Games

Epic Games and Tonic Games Group merger may be promising for gamers

Highlights
  • Fall Guys developers have joined Epic Games
  • Fall Guys takes inspiration from Takeshi's Castle
  • The acquisition is Epic Games' third in recent months

Epic Games has announced that is acquiring Tonic Games Group, the developer behind the blockbuster, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Epic Games is currently best known for its battle royale game, Fortnite, apart from past titles like the Unreal and Gears of War franchise, and also recently, the Epic Games Store game distribution platform. The terms of the acquisition are still unknown but it is the third party to join Epic Games roster.

Announcing the acquisition in a blog post, Epic Games said that Fall Guys will retain its original gameplay. It echoed Tonic Games' statements from last month, to say the game will soon be made available for Nintendo Switch and Xbox along with PC and PlayStation. However, it will be interesting to see how it pans out in the future since Fall Guys is built on the Unity Engine that is a rival to Epic Games' own Unreal Engine.

Both the companies said in another blog post that there are no plans to make the game free-to-play. However, the PC version of Fall Guys may be available may be available on Epic Games Store sometime in the future.

Dave Bailey, Tonic Games Group Co-Founder and CEO, in a statement said, “At Tonic Games Group we often say that ‘everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them.' With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn't be more excited to be joining forces with their team.”

Alongside, Tim Sweeney, Epic Games Founder and CEO, said, "It's no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences."

In other Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout-related news, it recently became the most downloaded game on PlayStation Plus game and had more than seven million purchases on Steam. The game takes inspiration from classic TV shows like Takeshi's Castle and It's a Knockout, where players clumsily navigate through a series of life-or-death mini-games, which bring a breath of fresh air on the oversaturated battle royale gaming genre. Epic Games recently acquired the video calling app Houseparty as well as Psyonix, the developer of Rocket League - the football game played with cars instead of humans.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games, Fall Guys, Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, Tonic Games Group, Houseparty, Rocket League
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Can India Catch Up to Global Standards of Digital Safety and Security?

Related Stories

Epic Games Buys Fall Guys Developer Tonic Games Group
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  2. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  3. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  4. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth
  5. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Review: A Powerful Phone at an Aggressive Starting Price
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. Netflix India Unveils 13 Movies for 2021, Including 5 New Films
  10. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Says Won’t Track Individual Web Activity for Personalised Advertisements After Phasing Out Cookies
  2. Apple Hearing Study Insights Reveal How Many Are at Risk of Hearing Loss
  3. Epic Games Buys Fall Guys Developer Tonic Games Group
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Start Receiving Android 11 Update: Report
  5. Google Chrome 89 Enables Web Sharing on Desktop, Redesigned Discover Feed, and More
  6. Truecaller Launches Guardians Personal Safety App That Allows Location-Sharing With Specific Contacts
  7. WhatsApp Android, iOS App Could Soon Get Disappearing Media Feature
  8. Realme 8 Specifications Teased by Company's India Chief Madhav Sheth Ahead of Launch Announcement
  9. Telangana Thwarts China-Based Hacker Group’s Bid to Target State Power Systems, Says Official
  10. Amazon Prime Video Asked by Bombay High Court to Take Down Telugu Film 'V' in Defamation Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com