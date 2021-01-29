Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Elon Musk's Cyberpunk 2077 Approving Tweets Helps Boost Developer CD Projekt

Elon Musk's Cyberpunk 2077-Approving Tweets Helps Boost Developer CD Projekt

Musk tweeted, "The esthetics (sic) of Cyberpunk are incredible btw," to his 43 million-plus followers.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 January 2021 11:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Elon Musk's Cyberpunk 2077-Approving Tweets Helps Boost Developer CD Projekt

Shares of Shopify rose as much as 3.5 percent after Musk tweeted that the company "is great"

Highlights
  • CD Projekt's shares were hit at the end of 2020
  • CD Projekt's shares jumped as much as 19 percent on Thursday
  • Rising share prices led to rumour the company could be a takeover target

Video games fan Elon Musk gave shares in Polish games producer CD Projekt a further boost on Thursday after the company's update of its flagship game prompted short sellers to close positions earlier in the week.

Shares in CD Projekt which is valued at almost PLN 37 billion (roughly Rs. 71,960 crores), jumped as much as 19 percent on Thursday, bringing the total gain so far this week to more than 50 percent.

CD Projekt's shares were hit at the end of 2020 following gamers' disappointment with the company's Cyberpunk 2077. Since then the firm has been working on improvements.

Musk tweeted: "The esthetics of Cyberpunk are incredible btw...," to his 43 million followers on Thursday.

Earlier this week Melvin Capital was said to be driving the gains in CD Projekt by closing out its short positions following losses betting against GameStop and others.

"This is about squeezing out funds from their short positions. Musk's tweet has added to that," said Kacper Kopron, analyst at Trigon DM.

Some analysts and sources said the rising share price had also led to rumours that the company could be a takeover target.

CD Projekt declined to comment.

Separately, US-listed shares of Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify rose as much as 3.5 percent in after-hours trading on Thursday shortly after Musk tweeted that the company "is great".

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, CD Projekt, Cyberpunk 2077
MIUI 12.5 Global Launch Date Set for February 8, Xiaomi Announces
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Cyberpunk 2077-Approving Tweets Helps Boost Developer CD Projekt
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft India Development Center Established in Noida
  2. FAU-G Becomes Top Free Game on Google Play With Over 5 Million Downloads
  3. Xiaomi, More Chinese Vendors Grab 77 Percent of Shipments in India in 2020
  4. Realme X7 5G, X7 Pro 5G to Launch in India on February 4, Specifications Teased
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Workaround for Game-Breaking Bug, Modding Support Tools
  6. Facebook News Launched in UK to Help 'Sustain' Local Journalism
  7. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving OxygenOS Update With January Security Patch
  8. Samsung Galaxy M21 Starts Receiving One UI 3.0 Update in India: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Review
  10. Asus Sky Selection 2 With Ryzen 7 5800H, GeForce RTX 3070 Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Added 4.3 Million Mobile Subscribers in November 2020, Beating Jio for Fourth Consecutive Month: TRAI
  2. Facebook Oversight Board Overturns Four Content Takedowns in First Ruling
  3. Samsung Galaxy A72 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Design Details Tipped by Leaked Renders
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  5. Elon Musk's Cyberpunk 2077-Approving Tweets Helps Boost Developer CD Projekt
  6. MIUI 12.5 Global Launch Date Set for February 8, Xiaomi Announces
  7. Apple CEO Tim Cook Escalates Battle With Facebook Over Online Privacy
  8. Facebook Out to Loosen Apple's Grip on App Store, Prepares Antitrust Lawsuit: Report
  9. Reddit Users Say GameStop Rocket Is Revenge of the Masses
  10. Facebook Shuts Popular Trading Group Robinhood Stock Traders Amid GameStop Frenzy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com