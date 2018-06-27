NDTV Gadgets360.com

Elgato Is Now Eve, Gaming Division Sold to Corsair

 
, 27 June 2018
Elgato Is Now Eve, Gaming Division Sold to Corsair

Highlights

  • Elgato will focus exclusively on smart home products
  • Its gaming division and related businesses have been sold to Corsair
  • The sum Corsair paid for Elgato is undisclosed

Known for its gaming capture cards, Elgato has branched out into the smart home space with accessories that fall under the Eve line of products. Now the company has announced it will focus on these entirely and will be known as Eve Systems. Its gaming division has been sold to PC peripheral brand Corsair for an undisclosed sum. In addition to this, Eve has hinted at multiple yet to be revealed smart home products that will be unveiled at IFA Berlin this year. It takes place from August 31 to September 5.

“Today, the gaming space is more dynamic and exciting than ever, and we sought a larger partner to help us capitalize on the phenomenal opportunities ahead” said Markus Fest, Elgato’s founder and now CEO of Eve Systems.

“Our gaming business has been wildly successful, and that success is inextricably linked to the Elgato brand. The brand has been with us for almost twenty years and we are obviously a little sad to see it go, but Corsair is a fantastic company and will be a great new home for Elgato. At the same time our Eve product line will benefit from a focused team and a dedicated organization. This move will further strengthen both product families.”

Considering how popular live streams have been over the years, it will be interesting to see if this purchase allows Corsair to dive into another sector altogether, perhaps integrating Elgato's tech into its peripherals.

Comments

Further reading: Corsair, Elgato, Eve
