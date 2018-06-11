Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Elder Scrolls Legends Coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch; Murkmire DLC for Elder Scrolls Online Announced

Elder Scrolls Legends Coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch; Murkmire DLC for Elder Scrolls Online Announced

 
, 11 June 2018
Elder Scrolls Legends Coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch; Murkmire DLC for Elder Scrolls Online Announced

Bethesda, the gaming studio that has developed games such as the Fallout and Doom series, had a press event at E3 2018. This year’s theme for Bethesda was “create”, something embraced by the company’s 10 studios across the world. The company announced the card game Elder Scrolls Legends will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch as well. Your progress will carry over to the console editions via your Bethesda.net account.

The Elder Scroll Legends card game may not have received the most exciting of updates as there was not much to see in terms of actual content updates, but fans of the game will be happy to see the game coming to consoles as well. This kind of a card game would suit portable consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, and it’s great to see it arrive on these platforms. Plus the added boost of having your progress carry over is another boost for players.

Bethesda also announced that the Elder Scrolls Online MMO will be getting two DLC packs this year. One of them is called Murkmire and the other is more story content for Summerset. The Elder Scrolls franchise is known for its vast single-player campaigns as seen in games such as Skyrim, but the online game is going strong too as evidenced by the quarterly DLC packs that it keeps getting. Summerset is the first of the DLCs to be released and the story is based around shadows rising over the in-game location Summerset where monsters from another portal appear to sow seeds of chaos. You can check out the E3 trailer for Elder Scrolls Online right here.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

E3 2018, Bethesda, Elder Scrolls Online, Elder Scrolls Legends
Elder Scrolls Legends Coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch; Murkmire DLC for Elder Scrolls Online Announced
