Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Electronic Arts Posts Strong Q2 Results on Apex Legends, Sims 4, FIFA Ultimate Team

Electronic Arts Posts Strong Q2 Results on Apex Legends, Sims 4, FIFA Ultimate Team

"Our plan to bring Apex Legends to China and a worldwide mobile launch are also on course," said Wilson.

By | Updated: 31 July 2019 13:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Electronic Arts Posts Strong Q2 Results on Apex Legends, Sims 4, FIFA Ultimate Team

Video game publisher Electronic Arts reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, riding on the continued success of its battle royale game Apex Legends, sending its shares up as much as 5 percent in extended trading.

The company's live services led by Apex Legends, The Sims 4, and FIFA Ultimate Team spurred growth with net bookings jumping 12 percent to $504 million from a year ago.

Apex Legends is the fastest growing game in EA's history.

"We have 8 million to 10 million people on a weekly basis playing the game," said Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson on a conference call with analysts.

The formidable tournament title propped up the game publisher's revenue.

"We did not have any brand new games in the quarter so most of the quarter is either our live services business as well as our catalogue titles," Chief Operating Officer and CFO Blake Jorgensen told Reuters.

Battlefield and FIFA are also important game franchises, but the rise of mobile-based, free-to-play games with engaging formats are challenging the dominance of EA, Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive Software.

Battle royale games, which players fight to death until the last survivor, became wildly popular in 2018 thanks to PUBG and Epic Games' Fortnite.

"Our plan to bring Apex Legends to China and a worldwide mobile launch are also on course," said Wilson.

Season two of Apex Legends was launched on July 2. EA still forecasts net bookings from Apex Legends in the range of $300 million to $400 million in fiscal year 2020.

In addition, EA had stronger than expected FIFA and mobile game sales in the quarter.

On an adjusted basis, EA's revenue was $743 million in the first quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of $719.2 million.

EA, however, expects second-quarter adjusted revenue of $1.23 billion, slightly below analysts' estimates of $1.24 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company maintained its full-year adjusted revenue forecast of $5.10 billion, below estimates of $5.18 billion.

Net income rose to $1.42 billion, or $4.75 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $293 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net income was boosted by $1.08 billion of income tax benefits.

Shares of the company rose 5 percent to $92.57.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Electronic Arts
Man Didn’t Want a ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ to Deliver His Food, This Is How Zomato Responded
Honor Smartphones
Electronic Arts Posts Strong Q2 Results on Apex Legends, Sims 4, FIFA Ultimate Team
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Muslim Rider’ for His Order, This Is How Zomato Responded
  2. Indian Rapper Sets Viewer Record YouTube Isn't Talking About
  3. Asus Max Pro M1 Update Brings June Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, More
  4. Lenovo Launches Yoga S940 Laptop With Eye-Tracking Feature in India
  5. Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com Today
  6. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Reportedly Confirmed to Arrive Soon
  7. Mi Flex Phone Grip and Stand With 3 Adjustable Levels Launched in India
  8. Truecaller Found Signing Up Users for Truecaller Pay Without Permission
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  10. Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme Online Store Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Chrome 76 Brings Default Flash Blocking, Fix for Incognito Mode Loophole, PWA Install Shortcut, More
  2. Electronic Arts Posts Strong Q2 Results on Apex Legends, Sims 4, FIFA Ultimate Team
  3. Man Didn’t Want a ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ to Deliver His Food, This Is How Zomato Responded
  4. Lenovo Yoga S940 Premium Laptop With AI-Based Eye Tracking Launched in India
  5. iPhone Shipments Grew 19 Percent in India Amid Global Fall: Counterpoint
  6. Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Headphones Launched in India, Featuring Active Noise Cancellation and Wireless Connectivity
  7. Redmi Gaming Phone With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC to Launch Soon, Company Confirms
  8. Apple’s India Revenue Rebounds, Sees Double Digit Growth During June Quarter
  9. Samsung Galaxy M20s in the Works With 5,830mAh Battery: Report
  10. Apple Wants to Make Mac Pro Computers in the US, Needs Tariff Relief: Cook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.