Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • EA Play Finally Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC; Auto HDR Preview Released for Windows Insiders

EA Play Finally Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC; Auto HDR Preview Released for Windows Insiders

EA Play was originally planned to come to Xbox Game Pass for PC in December 2020 but was delayed.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 March 2021 13:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
EA Play Finally Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC; Auto HDR Preview Released for Windows Insiders

Microsoft, EA teamed up in September 2020 to bring EA Play to Xbox Game Pass

Highlights
  • EA Access and Origin Access were rebranded to EA Play
  • Auto HDR was introduced with Xbox Series X/ Series S
  • EA Play has over 60 games in its library

EA Play subscription is now finally available to PC users who have Xbox Game Pass memberships, Microsoft has announced. The service will allow Xbox Game Pass members to have access to a library of more than 60 games including Need for Speed Heat, Battlefield V, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and others at no extra cost. EA Play will be available to Xbox Game Pass PC and Ultimate members using Windows 10. Additionally, Microsoft has also shared it is bringing Auto HDR feature to Windows. The company introduced this feature with the Xbox Series X/ Series S in November last year.

The Xbox Game Pass Team shared through a post on its website that EA Play will be available to Xbox Game Pass PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members starting Thursday at 2pm PT (2:30am IST, Friday). EA Play brings more than 60 PC games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed Hear, FIFA 20, Madden NFL, Battlefield franchise, and more. Xbox Game Pass members will also be able to play Star Wars: Squadrons on PC and console from day one.

Additional benefits of EA Play include monthly rewards. This month, they can get Gold Team Fantasy MUT packs, N7 Weapon Charm for Apex Legends, and EA Play Celebration Pack for Madden 21. They will also have access to special member-only content, exclusive in-game challenged and rewards, as well as discounts on digital purchases from the EA Desktop app. Xbox Game Pass for PC costs Rs. 489 per month while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs Rs. 699 per month.

PC users will need to download the EA Desktop app which is currently in beta and sign in with an EA account. After logging in, there will be a prompt to link you Xbox account and EA account. Once the process is completed, you will be able to download EA Play games to Windows.

Electronic Arts (EA) decided to rebrand EA Access and Origin Access as EA Play back in August of last year. Then in September, it was announced that EA Play will be joining Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free starting “holiday 2020.” With the launch of Xbox Series X/ Series S consoles, EA Play was added to Xbox Game Pass for consoles with the PC version said to be joining on December 15. However, that did not happen as planned and Microsoft later announced EA Play on Xbox Game Pass for PC will come in 2021. Now, finally, it's coming to PC today. Xbox Game Pass was made available for PC in June 2019.

Furthermore, through a post on the developer blog, Microsoft Programme Manager Hannah Fisher shared the company has released a preview of Auto HDR feature for Windows Insider Program members. This feature was introduced with the Xbox Series X/ Series S consoles in November 2020 and allows the consoles to convert old standard-dynamic-range (SDR) titles to high-dynamic-range (HDR) on the fly.

EA Play xbox game pass launch inline ea

Auto HDR does not require developers to add HDR to their games
Photo Credit: Microsoft

The post reads, “When enabled on your HDR capable gaming PC, you will automatically get awesome HDR visuals on an additional 1000+ DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games!” Of course, you will need a compatible HDR monitor to use this feature.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, EA Play, Electronic Arts
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
BMW Expects 50 Percent Global Sales From Electric Vehicles by 2030, Ramps Up Rollout
Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get MIUI 12.0.6.0 Update With Camera Improvements

Related Stories

EA Play Finally Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC; Auto HDR Preview Released for Windows Insiders
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  2. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  4. Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  5. Apple MacBook Pro (13-Inch) With Intel i5 Processor Sees Price Cut on Amazon
  6. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  7. You Can Now Pre-Order Snyder Cut on Apple TV in India
  8. Moto G10 Power Review: A Battery That Refuses to Quit
  9. Justice League Snyder Cut Is a Missed Opportunity for HBO Max
  10. Asus ROG Strix, TUF A15 Laptops, ROG Strix GA35 Gaming Desktops Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get MIUI 12.0.6.0 Update With Camera Improvements
  2. EA Play Finally Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC; Auto HDR Preview Released for Windows Insiders
  3. BMW Expects 50 Percent Global Sales From Electric Vehicles by 2030, Ramps Up Rollout
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Out Now in India on BookMyShow Stream, Hungama Play, More
  5. Logitech G333 Wired Gaming Earphones With Dual Dynamic Drivers Launched
  6. Poco X3 Pro Teased to Offer Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Protection Ahead of Launch
  7. US Task Force Met to Discuss Recent Microsoft Software Hacks
  8. OnePlus Watch Won’t Run on Wear OS by Google, Will Feature ‘Burdenless’ Design
  9. Government Says No Proposal to Appoint Regulator for Social Media
  10. Apple Gets Boost in French Privacy Fight, But Still Faces Probe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com