Technology News
loading

EA Play Arrives August 31 on Steam Starting at Rs. 315

EA’s subscription service, previously called EA Access, is headed to PC’s biggest home for gaming.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 August 2020 13:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
EA Play Arrives August 31 on Steam Starting at Rs. 315
Highlights
  • EA Play price in India is Rs. 315 a month, Rs. 1,990 a year
  • Support for crossplay across Steam and Origin for EA Play
  • Premium tier EA Play Pro will remain exclusive to Origin

EA Play — previously known as EA Access on consoles, and Origin Access on PC — will arrive August 31 on Steam, Electronic Arts has announced. That will make Steam the fourth platform of availability for EA Play, after Origin, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. But EA Play Pro — the premium tier for PC users that was called Origin Access Premier prior to the rebranding — won't be coming to Steam, and will remain exclusive to Origin, EA's own games client for PC.

EA Play became the new moniker of EA's subscription game offering on Tuesday, as promised. Its launch has confirmed that EA doesn't plan to unify EA Play across platforms. That means if you wish to enjoy the benefits of EA Play on multiple systems, say a PS4 and Steam, you're looking at double the subscription cost every month.

The launch of EA Play on Steam continues a partnership between EA and Valve that was announced in October last year, which has slowly brought EA's vast catalogue of titles back to Steam, starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and then including the likes of FIFA 20, The Sims 4, Unravel Two, Apex Legends, and Battlefield V. EA titles support crossplay between Steam and Origin.

EA had said then that EA Access — as it was known then — would arrive in spring 2020 on Steam, but it has taken a little longer for that to happen. Come the end of August, EA Play will become the first subscription service on Steam, the biggest home for gaming on PC. Though it's known as EA Play, EA has been integrating third-party titles to help it better compete with the likes of Xbox Game Pass (available on Xbox and PC) and Uplay+ (PC-only).

In India, EA Play costs Rs. 315 per month or Rs. 1,990 per year across all platforms. It offers limited early trials, access to a vault of titles, and 10 percent discount on EA digital purchases. EA Play Pro costs Rs. 999 per month or Rs. 6,499 per year. In addition to EA Play benefits, EA Play Pro offers unlimited access to select EA games.

EA Play is available August 31 on Steam worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EA Play, Steam, EA, EA Access, Origin Access, Valve, EA Play Pro, Electronic Arts
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
OnePlus TV Y Series Starts Receiving OTA 2 System Update, Bringing New Features and Optimisations
Redmi 9 India Launch Teased, May Be a Rebranded Xiaomi Redmi 9C or Redmi 9A

Related Stories

EA Play Arrives August 31 on Steam Starting at Rs. 315
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Scout Unified Search Feature Introduced for Users in India
  3. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver Launched in India at Rs. 399
  4. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  5. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Says No to RAM Boost, DC Dimming for Older Phones: Report
  7. Vivo Y30 Debuts With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  8. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M31s Review
  10. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, Yoga 7i, Yoga 6 With Latest Intel, AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs Launched
  2. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro Set to Launch on September 1, 120Hz AMOLED Display Teased
  3. MIUI 12 Update Now Rolling Out in Phases for Mi 10 Users in India
  4. Redmi 9 India Launch Teased, May Be a Rebranded Xiaomi Redmi 9C or Redmi 9A
  5. EA Play Arrives August 31 on Steam Starting at Rs. 315
  6. Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake in Netmeds
  7. OnePlus TV Y Series Starts Receiving OTA 2 System Update, Bringing New Features and Optimisations
  8. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Cancelled at Netflix
  9. Google Maps Getting a Facelift, Will Make It Easier to Visualise a Location
  10. Oppo Unveils New Hybrid Optical Zoom Technology Based on Periscope Camera Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com