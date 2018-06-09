E3 2018 doesn't officially begin until next week, but that's never stopped EA with EA Play - a pre-E3 2018 event that highlights what you can expect from the company in the months to come. Obvious candidates include Battlefield V, FIFA 19, Unravel 2, and Anthem. Naturally, there could be a surprise or two thrown in. Here's what you need to know.
EA Play is on June 9 at 11:30pm IST (11am PST). The presentation is expected to be about an hour long with extended gameplay and footage thereafter.
There are six places for you to check out the action:
EA Play - what to expect
Aside from a lot of chatter about how EA keeps listening to its community and incorporates its feedback to make its games better, you can expect these games to make an appearance:
What are you looking forward to at EA Play? Let us know in the comments.
