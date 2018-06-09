E3 2018 doesn't officially begin until next week, but that's never stopped EA with EA Play - a pre-E3 2018 event that highlights what you can expect from the company in the months to come. Obvious candidates include Battlefield V, FIFA 19, Unravel 2, and Anthem. Naturally, there could be a surprise or two thrown in. Here's what you need to know.

EA Play date and time

EA Play is on June 9 at 11:30pm IST (11am PST). The presentation is expected to be about an hour long with extended gameplay and footage thereafter.

How to watch EA Play keynote live stream

There are six places for you to check out the action:

EA Play - what to expect

Aside from a lot of chatter about how EA keeps listening to its community and incorporates its feedback to make its games better, you can expect these games to make an appearance:

Battlefield V : we should see our first taste of gameplay at EA Play 2018 with more details at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 event.

: we should see our first taste of gameplay at EA Play 2018 with more details at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 event. FIFA 19 : sure, we know Cristiano Ronaldo is the FIFA 19 cover star, but what of its game modes such as The Journey? And would FUT micro-transactions be less predatory this time around?

: sure, we know Cristiano Ronaldo is the FIFA 19 cover star, but what of its game modes such as The Journey? And would FUT micro-transactions be less predatory this time around? Unravel 2 : thanks to the ESRB we know that this is coming soon on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It should be a part of EA's indie program called EA Originals.

: thanks to the ESRB we know that this is coming soon on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It should be a part of EA's indie program called EA Originals. Anthem : with this open-world Destiny alike slated for 2019,hopefully Bioware sheds light on what we can really look forward to when its out.

: with this open-world Destiny alike slated for 2019,hopefully Bioware sheds light on what we can really look forward to when its out. Star Wars : with Titanfall 2 developer Respawn working on a Star Wars game, we could see a tease of what is to be. More so with the Respawn boss Vince Zampella hinting as much.

: with Titanfall 2 developer Respawn working on a Star Wars game, we could see a tease of what is to be. More so with the Respawn boss Vince Zampella hinting as much. Need for Speed : granted Need for Speed Payback was dismal, could EA turn things around with its next instalment and could we see it at EA Play?

: granted Need for Speed Payback was dismal, could EA turn things around with its next instalment and could we see it at EA Play? Skate 4: with Skate 3 servers coming back online and EA trademarking Skate 4, there's speculation of a new game in the skateboarding series in works.

What are you looking forward to at EA Play? Let us know in the comments.

