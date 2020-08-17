Technology News
EA Access, Origin Access Will Now Be Known as EA Play

Origin Access Premier becomes EA Play Pro.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 17 August 2020 12:02 IST
EA Access, Origin Access Will Now Be Known as EA Play

Photo Credit: EA

EA Play logo

Highlights
  • EA Play rebranding comes into effect from tomorrow
  • Exclusive challenges, item drops coming as additional benefits
  • EA’s annual event, EA Play, will be called EA Play Live now

EA Access and Origin Access are being rebranded as EA Play from Tuesday, August 18, gaming giant Electronic Arts (EA) has announced. The premium tier Origin Access Premier will be renamed as EA Play Pro. Both the subscription-based video game services — EA Access is for PS4 and Xbox One, while Origin Access is for PC — will also get “a fresh new look”, EA said. But there's no change to existing benefits. In fact, EA will add more going forward, including exclusive challenges and item drops.

In its announcement over the weekend, EA said: “EA Play puts you at the centre of the experience. Moving all the benefits to a single brand is an important step in streamlining our services to ensure that being an EA Play member is the best way to play.” It's unclear if EA's streamlining efforts might include unifying its subscriptions. Currently, EA / Origin Access EA Play subscriptions are limited to the platform they are bought on.

As for the aforementioned additions to EA Play, the company said it will offer early access to in-game challenges, and monthly rewards such as Ultimate Team Packs, exclusive vanity items and cosmetics across the likes of FIFA 21, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Madden NFL 21. All that is above the standard benefits of EA Play, which include limited early trials, access to a vault of titles, and 10 percent discount on EA digital purchases. EA Play Pro offers unlimited access to select EA games.

The move to EA Play explains why EA was insistent on calling (the virtual version of) its annual event as EA Play Live in June, given it had simply been termed as EA Play earlier. EA said in its new announcement that with the subscription service taking over that name, its annual event will now be known as EA Play Live for good.

EA Play rebranding comes into effect from Tuesday, August 18. EA Play costs Rs. 315 a month or Rs. 1,990 a year.

Further reading: EA Play, EA Access, Origin Access, Origin Access Premier, EA Play Pro, EA
