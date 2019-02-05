The phenomenal success of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile have ensured that every big game publisher will try its hand at the battle royale genre. Electronic Arts is the latest to join the club, with the launch of a battle royale game called Apex Legends. This game has been developed by Respawn Entertainment, of Titanfall fame. Apex Legends is out now on PS4, Xbox One, and Origin for PC and is free-to-play. It is a squad-based battle royale game, where you can play as one of eight Legends each with its own characteristics. Apex Legends is set in the Titanfall universe.

According to EA, Apex Legends has a few tricks up its sleeve that make it different from other battle royale games. The first is the Jumpmaster system, which allows squads to choose where there are dropped on the map. In battle royale games, up to 100 players are paradropped on the map and the last person or team standing wins. In Fortnite or PUBG, you can choose the rough location of your paradrop but can't control it very well.

Apex Legends allows you to choose if you want to directly go to the centre of the map for top-tier loot even though it risks conflict against rival squads. You may even start on the outskirts of the map and slowly work your way in, hoping that other squads pick each other out. The game also has a couple more interesting features such as Respawn Beacons to create one-time use locations where you can revive fallen squad members, and an inventory system that automatically attached gear and equipment to the correct weapon once you pick it up.

Characters in Apex Legends also have special traits. You can choose from different characters such as Bloodhound (a tracker that can see enemy activity on the map) or Lifeline (a medic), among others. The game's focus appears to be on teamwork and balancing the squad.

EA says Apex Legends' first season begins in March 2019 and that players can buy a Battle Pass to get exclusive cosmetic items that can also be earned through gameplay. It appears that Apex Legends will feature seasons and themed events similar to Fortnite, except that some of these events will add new characters to the game as well.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.