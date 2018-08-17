NDTV Gadgets360.com

Battlefield V's New Trailer Shows Off Battle Royale Mode

, 17 August 2018
Battlefield V's New Trailer Shows Off Battle Royale Mode

EA debuted a Gamescom trailer for Battlefield V teasing a battle royale mode

Highlights

  • EA has teased battle royale mode in new Battlefield V trailer
  • The video is titled 'Devastation of Rotterdam'
  • Planes, tanks, bombers, and more teased in the trailer

EA is set to take on the likes of Tencent's PUBG, Epic Games' Fortnite and Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 with Battlefield V. The developer has now released a trailer ahead of Gamescom, teasing the previously announced battle royale mode. Titled 'Devastation of Rotterdam', the latest trailer highlights popular Battlefield features such as big maps, vehicles, and destructible environments. However, the trailer also teases the game's battle royale mode by showing a circle closing in on players inside a massive map. To recall, at EA Play, EA's pre-E3 2018 event, the developer had announced that Battlefield V will be getting a battle royale mode. Said to be dubbed as simply Royale mode, it will be launched after Battlefield V release date of October 19.

Similar to Fortnite, PUBG, and other titles, it seems like Battlefield V will have its own way to push players into narrower areas to force them into combat. As mentioned, the latest trailer launched by EA ends by showcasing a circle of flame, hinting at the battle royale mode. The other parts of the trailer include the game's cinematics and gameplay. It showcases Rotterdam, an occupied Dutch city on a river with trains, cars, and streets filled with soldiers and tanks. It also shows off fighter planes and bombers, which isn't surprising as they are already quite popular among Battlefield gamers.

Ever since the arrival of PUBG and Fortnite: Battle Royale, battle royale mode has become one of the most popular multiplayer modes in online gaming. The latest move by developers like EA and Activision are a big deal, because games such as Battlefield and Call of Duty have superior production values compared to PUBG and Fortnite when it comes to PC and Xbox. With EA and Activision, the companies responsible for some of the largest first-person shooter franchises around, releasing battle royale modes in Battlefield and CoD - exciting times are coming for gamers all over the world.

To recall, at the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 gameplay reveal, it was announced that the game will indeed have a battle royale mode. Called Blackout, it sports the biggest map in Call of Duty history. Interestingly, there's even a Blackout beta scheduled for September 10. The brief video was earlier released by Activision, confirming that Blackout will feature the same modes as many other battle royale titles - solo, duos and quads.

Further reading: EA, Battlefield, Battlefield V, Battlefield V Battle Royale, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Call of Duty, PUBG, Fortnite, Battle Royale
Battlefield V's New Trailer Shows Off Battle Royale Mode
