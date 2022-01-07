Technology News
E3 2022 Won't Be Held in Person Due to Rising Omicron Cases

E3 operator Entertainment Software Association (ESA) said decision taken to ensure “safety of exhibitors and attendees.”

By Reuters | Updated: 7 January 2022 12:20 IST
E3 2022 Won't Be Held in Person Due to Rising Omicron Cases

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @E3

E3 will not be held in person this year amid fears around COVID-19

Highlights
  • Development adds to list of many showpiece events being wrapped up early
  • Entertainment Software Association said the event won't be held in person
  • New COVID-19 cases in the US hit 540,000 earlier this week

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), a globally renowned event for video games, technology, and computers, will not be held in person this year amid fears around COVID-19, its operator said on Thursday.

The development adds to a list of many showpiece events being wrapped up early or getting canceled or postponed for in-person gatherings amid a surge in US cases, with the latest ones being technology and gadget show CES, the Grammy Awards, and the Sundance Film Festival.

"Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022," the E3 operator Entertainment Software Association (ESA) said in a statement.

The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the US hit 540,000 earlier this week along with a surge in hospitalisations, days after the country reported a record one million infections in 24 hours.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Electronic Entertainment Expo, E3, CES, CES 2022
